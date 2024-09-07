WEEK TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Falcons fly in win over Furr, 34-6

By DAVID TAYLOR, Managing Editor

A change of venue for the Falcons didn’t deter them from overwhelming the Furr Brahmas Friday night at Butler Stadium in Houston, 34-6.

The Falcons entered the game flying high off a season-opening 49-16 win over La Marque at home last week and rode the winds of victory into Butler Stadium tonight for a second win.

Hargrave opened up the scoring in the first quarter with both a touchdown and a field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. They added another touchdown in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, the Falcons opened up their lead tacking on two more touchdowns and another field goal, the sum of all the scoring in the first half, to put the game out of reach.

Furr got their lone TD in the final stanza but missed the PAT attempt.

The last time the Falcons opened the season undefeated was in 2021 when they went 5-0 before dropping two close district games and finished fourth in district. They advanced to the playoffs against Kilgore and lost the first round.

The 2-0 Falcons put their unbeaten record on the line next week against undefeated Splendora, also 2-0 in a showdown at Falcon Stadium. The Wildcats won a tight game over Liberty tonight, 28-21. Game time next week is 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the scores from the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Aldine 14, North Forest 7

Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Aldine Eisenhower 30, Clear Brook 7

Barbers Hill 21, Manvel 13

Baytown Lee 31, Goose Creek Memorial 14

Baytown Sterling 40, Galena Park 10

C. E. King 28, Dickinson 14

Huffman Hargrave 34, Furr 6

Iowa Colony 24, Crosby 0

Kingwood Park 30, Dayton 10

North Shore 28, Fort Worth Crowley 13

SATURDAY NIGHT

Aldine MacArthur 14, Channelview 13

Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 20