CALENDAR OF EVENTS: Halloween Decoration and Costume Sidewalk Sale at CUIC Saturday

Tuesday, SEPT. 10

RIBBON CUTTING: The Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a ribbon cutting for Hometown Floral and Bouquet, 126 Jackson Bayou in Crosby at 11 a.m. The public is invited.

Saturday, SEPT. 14

WASHER TOURNAMENT: The Highlands Rotary Club hosts their annual Three-Hole Washer Tournament at Charlie’s Ice House, 906 N. Main Street, Highlands, 77562. All proceeds benefit The Rotary Foundation. The tournament is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All teams must register and sign in no later than 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 (no exceptions). Two-person team entry of $50, double elimination with awards and prize money for the top three teams at $150, $100, and $50. For more information, contact Gay Lynn Prescott at gaylynn@yourtxhome.com, or Denise Smith at niecy1616@gmail.com, or Patricia Scott at plscott1957@gmail.com.

Saturday, SEP T. 14

HALLOWEEN: The Churches United In Caring (CUIC) will be hosting a Halloween Decoration and Costume Sidewalk Sale at their facility located at 9444 Church St. in Crosby. There will be great new and gently used buys at garage sale prices for Halloween décor and costumes. Proceeds benefit the charity who gives back to the community regularly.

Saturday, SEPT. 14

SCHOLARSHIPS: Join the community for a Crosby Git’ Down at the David H. McNerney American Legion Post 658, 14890 FM 2100 in Crosby 77532. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and raises scholarship money for Crosby High School Seniors. For more information on tickets, contact Crystal Egorushkin at 832-474-8872 or email her at crystal@trustedinsgroup.com.

Sunday, SEPT. 15

SHOE DONATION: The Old Three Hundred Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is collecting new or gently worn shoes of any size as a fundraiser. Shoes can be dropped off at Sterling White Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands 77562 on Sept. 15 from 1:30 – 3 p.m. and during office hours Sept. 16-17. For more information, contact Laura Richard at 832-656-1739 or email her at old300chapter@gmail.com.

Sunday, SEPT. 15

RING THE BELLS: Join the Old Three Hundred Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as they ring the bells with Bells Across America commemorating the signing of the U.S. Constitution. The event will be at the bell tower on the north side of Sterling White Funeral Home and Cemetery at 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands 77562. For more information, contact Laura Richard at 832-656-1739 or email her at old300chapter@gmail.com.

Monday, SEPT. 16

CISD BOARD: The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Crosby ISD Operations Center located at 14670 FM 2100, Crosby, 77532. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Monday, SEPT. 16

LIONS ROAR: The Crosby Lions Club will hold their organizational meeting on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Crosby Community Center. It will be a history-making event for the club and everyone is invited. Interested in joining? Contact Chuck Martin at 281-685-6322 or Mike George at 936-334-4717.

Thursday, SEPT. 19

POLITICS: The Huffman Heroes political organization will be hosting three Meet The Candidates events for candidates running for Huffman ISD school board. The first meeting is slated for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, 77336. The candidates will gather at the Fiestas Patrias Luncheon in the lobby at the Huffman Heroes Tables beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information, please visit their website at www.HuffmanHero.com.

Thursday, SEPT. 19

CHAMBER: The Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce is hosting their monthly luncheon with a venue change to Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road on Sept. 19. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends around 1 p.m. Teapot Depot will be catering the luncheon. Special speaker will be Cathe Heinrich, business development manager for First American Title talking about how to generate sales with Google My Business.

Saturday, SEPT. 21

CROSBY HISTORICAL: The Crosby Historical Society hosts its official Grand Opening on Sept. 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. 5712 Pecan Street, Crosby, 77532. Additional parking is available in the First Baptist Church parking lot across the street from the museum with handicapped parking on 706 Runneburg Road. Refreshments will be provided by Sterling-White Funeral Home. The museum will be open until 3 p.m. The Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce will celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

Monday, SEPT. 23

HISD BOARD: The Huffman ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Huffman ISD Administration Building located at 24302 FM 2100, Huffman, 77336. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, SEPT. 28

FESTIVAL: The May Community Center hosts its annual Fall Festival and Harvest Market on Sept. 28, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy children’s games, petting zoo facepainting, hay ride, community garage sale, pet adoptions and much more. For more information, call 713-274-2434.

Saturday, SEPT. 28

POLITICS: The Huffman Heroes political organization is hosting three Meet The Candidates events for candidates running for Huffman ISD school board. The second meeting is on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at the annual Fall Festival at the May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, 77336. The candidates will be in attendance between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huffman Heroes Tent. For more information, please visit their website at www.HuffmanHero.com.

Monday, SEPT. 30

GCCISD BOARD: The Goose Creek Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Central Administration Building located at 4544 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, 77521. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, OCT. 1

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Join your neighbors and friends at the annual National Night Out celebrations with the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department. Both Station 1 at 2502 U.S. Hwy. 90 and Station 2 on 123 S. Diamondhead Blvd. will be open for tours of the station, fire trucks, and much more. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, OCT. 2

POLITICS: The Huffman Heroes political organization is hosting three Meet The Candidates events for candidates running for Huffman ISD school board. The third meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Room 100 at the May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, 77336. The meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit their website at www.HuffmanHero.com.

Friday, OCT. 4

CASINO NIGHT: Join the membership of the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce for the celebration of their 100th anniversary at Stonebridge At Newport Country Club, 16401 Country Club Dr., Crosby 77532. The casino night is themed “The Roaring 20’s” and everyone is invited to dress to the nines for the event. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. For more information, contact Toni Handley at 281-608-4544 or email her at soldbytonih@gmail.com.

Thursday, OCT. 17

CHAMBER: The Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce is hosting their monthly luncheon with a venue yet to be determined on Sept. 19. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends around 1 p.m. This is their annual board elections.

Friday, OCT. 18

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Huffman Education Foundation invites you to their Clubs For A Cause Legacy Golf Scramble on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, during Alumni Weekend 2024. The tournament is at Walden on Lake Houston, 18100 Walden Forest Drive, Humble 77346 with registration at 7 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $400 for a Foursome, and $100 per individual player. Don’t play golf? Join them for lunch for $40. For more information, contact 281-324-7646.

Monday, OCT. 21

CISD BOARD: The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Crosby ISD Operations Center located at 14670 FM 2100, Crosby, 77532. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Friday, OCT. 25

BINGO: The Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber Of Commerce will host His or Her Bingo Fundraiser at 6427 East Wallisville Road, Baytown, 77521. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. with bingo games to follow at 7 p.m. Enjoy prizes, raffles, a silent auction with golf rounds, jewelry, purses, weekend stays, and fishing trips. Sponsorships are still available and all proceeds benefit the Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce. For more information, email highlandslynchburgchamber@outlook.com.

Monday, OCT. 28

HISD BOARD: The Huffman ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Huffman ISD Administration Building located at 24302 FM 2100, Huffman, 77336. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, NOV. 5

ELECTION DAY across America! Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, NOV. 8

MUSEUM: The San Jacinto Museum is hosting their first Member Appreciation Night at the historic battlefield. The event is complimentary for all San Jacinto Museum members and runs from 5 -7 p.m. Enjoy reenactors in period clothing, a sneak peak at exclusive collections, book signings, raffles, and living history activities for the children. To join or RSVP, contact Kali Ellis at kellis@sanjacinto-museum.org.

Monday, NOV. 11

GCCISD BOARD: The Goose Creek Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Central Administration Building located at 4544 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, 77521. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Monday, NOV. 18

CISD BOARD: The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Crosby ISD Operations Center located at 14670 FM 2100, Crosby, 77532. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Monday, NOV. 18

HISD BOARD: The Huffman ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Huffman ISD Administration Building located at 24302 FM 2100, Huffman, 77336. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, NOV. 28

HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!

Monday, DEC. 9

GCCISD BOARD: The Goose Creek Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Central Administration Building located at 4544 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, 77521. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Monday, DEC. 16

CISD BOARD: The Crosby ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Crosby ISD Operations Center located at 14670 FM 2100, Crosby, 77532. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Monday, DEC. 16

HISD BOARD: The Huffman ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting at the Huffman ISD Administration Building located at 24302 FM 2100, Huffman, 77336. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, DEC. 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

Calendar listings are free to the public and a service to the community. To add one to the listing, please email who, what, when, where, why information to editordavidtaylor@outlook.com and a daytime number used only for verification purposes. Also, include a contact phone and/or email for the event.