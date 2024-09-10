Crosby-Huffman Chamber welcomes new florist to Crosby

September 10, 2024 Star-Courier Community, Front Page 0

Ambassadors from the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce welcomed the newest business to the fold, Hometown Floral and Bouquet. Attending the ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday, September 10, 2024, was from left, Traci Galyean, Deena Becker, Kaycee Holst, Janice Coburn, Holly Coburn, Sue Fitzgerald, Crystal Egorushkin, and Trudi Griffith.
By David Taylor, Managing Editor

Co-owners Janice and Holly Coburn opened the Hometown Floral and Bouquet florist shop last week at 126 Jackson Bayou Street in Crosby, near the bridge.

“Since we have low overhead, we’re able to transfer those savings to our customers,” Janice said.

They offer typical floral arrangements for every occasion and also have beautiful women’s clothing, sunglasses, and much more.

Welcome to the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce!

Co-owner Janice Coburn prepares to cut the ribbon as Holly Coburn, to the right of her, looks on with anticipation.

 

As a token of thanks for the ribbon cutting ceremony and kick off to their business, Janice and Holly offered the chamber a beautiful arrangement to take back to the office. From left, Kaycee Holst, Deanna Becker, Janice Coburn, and Holly Coburn.

