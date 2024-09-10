Crosby-Huffman Chamber welcomes new florist to Crosby

By David Taylor, Managing Editor

Co-owners Janice and Holly Coburn opened the Hometown Floral and Bouquet florist shop last week at 126 Jackson Bayou Street in Crosby, near the bridge.

“Since we have low overhead, we’re able to transfer those savings to our customers,” Janice said.

They offer typical floral arrangements for every occasion and also have beautiful women’s clothing, sunglasses, and much more.

