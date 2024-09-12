Arkema to host settlement meetings next week

By David Taylor, Managing Editor

Just weeks after a Federal District Court for the Southern District of Texas entered the final order establishing the remediation program for cleanup from damage caused during the Hurricane Harvey incident at Arkema, settlement administrators will be hosting several town halls in Crosby.

“It’s important to know that the settlement area is within the 7-mile radius of the plant,” said settlement administrator Ed Gentle.

Letters and post cards have been sent to the presumed homeowners and businesses within the 7-mile radius and residents are asked to attend a town hall meeting at the David H. McNerney American Legion Hall Post 658, 14890 FM 2100, where they will describe the property testing and clean-up program.

“We will explain to everyone the settlement, how it works, and assist them in filling out their paperwork as well,” Gentle said. The meetings begin early and last late to give everyone an opportunity to visit before or after work if necessary.

Meetings are planned all next week beginning on Monday, September 16 through Thursday, September 19.

Residents who have already received a letter or postcard are believed to have one or more properties within the affected area and could be eligible for the settlement and cleanup.

In a letter sent to potential claimants, a claim was attached that must be filled out for that particular property to be entitled to be part of the program and the incentive payment for a real property that qualifies for testing, subject to monies being available, as well as testing of the house, commercial structure, or soil for dioxin.

Any of the claimants can attend any day, however, they have suggested particular days by alphabetical order.

To be eligible for the program, all claim forms must be fully completed and submitted with the necessary documentation by Nov. 18, according to the letter.

Gentle said attendance at the town hall meetings is not required and will not affect real property or homeowners claims or eligibility for the program in any fashion.

Here’s the list of town hall dates:

TOWN HALL MEETINGS

Monday, September 16, 2024

9:00AM – 12:00PM

2:00PM – 5:00PM

6:00PM – 8:00PM

Last names beginning with letters A – G

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

9:00AM – 12:00PM

2:00PM – 5:00PM

6:00PM – 8:00PM

Last names beginning with letters H – N

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

9:00AM – 12:00PM

2:00PM – 5:00PM

6:00PM – 8:00PM

Last names beginning with letters O – Z

Thursday, September 19, 2024

9:00AM – 12:00PM

2:00PM – 5:00PM

6:00PM – 8:00PM

Make Up Day – Anyone can come to meeting

Gentle said he would give a brief presentation on the program at the beginning of each town hall meeting.

“After my presentation, my staff and I will help you complete claim forms for your house or property,” he said.

Arkema was contacted for this story but had not responded before deadline.

For more information, call between 8:30 A.M. and 5 P.M. Central Time at 1-855-711-2079 or visit their website at www.crosbyharveysettlement.com. They can also be reached by email at settlement@crosbyharveysettlement.com.