Area enjoys National Night Out

HIGHLANDS–The Annual National Night Out was celebrated at the San Jacinto Community Center on Tuesday night, Oct. 1st starting at 6pm.

This is a partnership with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and other community groups, so residents can get to know their First Responders. Hundreds of families participated and had a great time.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had the following to say about National Night Out:

On October 1, 2024, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office proudly participated in the annual National Night Out (NNO). Thousands of communities nationwide joined in this initiative to build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

This year’s event was held in multiple neighborhoods throughout Harris County, where deputies and community members came together for an evening of fun, safety awareness, and connection. NNO fosters a unique opportunity for residents to meet their local law enforcement officers in a casual, friendly setting, promoting partnerships that enhance public safety.

From meet-and-greets with deputies to showcasing some of HCSO’s impressive vehicles and even bringing out the mounted patrol, each NNO celebration offered something unique. HCSO leadership and teammates made their way through various neighborhoods, greeting residents, answering questions, and participating in community festivities.

Community engagement is at the heart of what we do at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and NNO allows us to strengthen the ties that keep our neighborhoods safe and united. We extend our gratitude to all the residents who participated, and we look forward to building even more connections during next year’s NNO events.

Thank you to everyone who made this year’s National Night Out a success. Together, we are making Harris County a safer place.