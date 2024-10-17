Early Halloween for Highlands Seniors

By Tonya Kostka

Happy early Halloween from San Jacinto Community Center’s Most Wanted.

What a great day for a spooky lunch and costume contest.

Thank you to Rotary Club of Highlands TX for the food, Seniors Helping Seniors for the prizes and treats, and Highlands Horizons for the chips and salsa.

Over 100 in attendance. We had a great program speaker Chris Martinez from Crosby ESD who gave us a great CPR presentation getting us ready for National Restart a Heart Day – October 16th.

