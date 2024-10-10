Eastside Rotary Clubs hold joint meeting

Four clubs hold “collaborative” to plan year’s events

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – Four Rotary clubs from the immediate area met for a joint “collaborative” luncheon meeting last Wednesday, October 2. The event was held at the Jacinto City Town Center, and attended by officers and members from all four clubs.

Rotary District 5890 in the Houston region has about 35 clubs, and about 3000 members. The head of the organization this year is District Governor Nancy Anderson, from the Space Center Club. Anderson made a presentation of her vision for the District’s activities for the coming year, and the vision of the International Rotary organization..

Representatives from the four participating clubs were the following club presidents: Paula Torres, Baytown; GayLynn Milliorn, Highlands; Danna Nino, North Shore; and Juan Ramirez, Galena Park/Jacinto City.

Anderson spoke about the clean water initiative worldwide, and literacy projects. She gave an update on the Polio Plus program, who with partners is a priority project for Rotary International. She noted that worldwide, there are 1.4 million Rotarians engaged in these types of humanitarian projects.

She said that District 5890 has 28 Assistant District Governors that meet with the area clubs, and promote such activites as community service projects and membership drives.

The meeting included recognition awards, for Major Donors, Club Projects in our communities, and at Thanksgiving a food distribution to needy families known as “Operation Turkey.”

Operation Turkey is headed by Past District Governor Bob Gebhard, and Rotarian Tim Stroud. Gebhard gave out appreciation awards for clubs that supported the effort. He noted that last year, over 11,300 homes were supplied with their Thanksgiving dinner.

District Governor Anderson thanked everyone for attending, and for their year-long commitment to Rotary. She said that this year she expected more club interaction, with clubs supporting and helping other clubs with their projects.

This was in fact one of the reasons for the collaborative meeting, and it seemed to kick-off a great start on the idea.