Crosby ISD Launches Bullying Prevention Campaign and Celebrates October Milestones

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

October is Bullying Prevention Month, and Crosby ISD is launching a campaign to show students the better path. Throughout the month, we will be promoting kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. Crosby / Barrett Station truly have the best children in the state, and we want to make sure we equip them to make the best choices possible and be the kindest Cougars they can be.

On Wednesday, October 16, we’re asking everyone in the district to wear orange in honor of Unity Day. Orange is a bright color that denotes safety and visibility. Unity Day exemplifies our commitment to take a stand against bullying, but our commitment won’t end at Unity Day.

Our Student Services department is partnering with our campuses to launch a year-long antibullying campaign. Topics will be covered in classrooms, ranging from cyberbullying (October), to substance misuse and abuse (November), to what bullying looks like (December), to human trafficking (January), HEY! kindness campaign (February), classroom discussions and climate surveys of students (March), and ending with our “Don’t Be a Bully, Be a Friend” campaign in April/May.

Also, this month, we are officially kicking off the “Pages for Pizza” reading incentive program we’ve talked so much about. First and second grade students in Crosby ISD will earn free pizza the more books they read. First and second grade are critical development stages as students are *learning to read* before transitioning to *reading to learn* in third grade and beyond. Mr. Clarence Howell, the owner of Marco’s Pizza in Crosby, came to us wanting to give back to our communities. We dreamed up “Pages for Pizza” as a winwin for our students. We are excited about hosting kickoff rallies at each campus encouraging students to earn one of their favorite things: free pizza!

October is a busy month of celebrations! It’s National Principals Month as we celebrate the leaders of our eight campuses, including three Crosby High School alumni! October 2 was School Custodian Appreciation Day, although we appreciate them each and every day! October 5 was World Teachers’ Day, while October 6 was National Coaches Day. We know our teachers and coaches make a world of difference in the lives of our students.

What’s more? Did you know that this year’s coaching ranks feature eight Crosby High School alumni? Not only that, but approximately one out of every five Crosby ISD staff members is also a proud graduate. We love seeing alumni pay it forward by pouring into our current students. In fact, many of our teachers and coaches spend more time with their students than they do with their own families, and we say thank you!

Speaking of history, I was proud to attend the grand opening of the Crosby Area Museum of History on September 21. Crosby High School alumna Mrs. Donna Davenport and the rest of the board of the Crosby Historical Society have done amazing work over the last four years transforming the building at Pecan and Runneburg.

The building is part of what was Crosby High School from 1957 through the mid-1970’s. Crosby ISD now rents the building to the Crosby Historical Society for $1 a year on a 99-year lease. We know it’s a wise investment!

The museum is 1500 square feet, and it’s filled with artifacts from 1823 onward, celebrating 200 years of Crosby history. There is a section dedicated to Crosby ISD and filled with red and white memorabilia. I am honored to have my portrait on the wall marking my tenure as the current superintendent.

It warms my heart to know that there is also a photograph of Dr. Don Hendrix, the longest-serving superintendent in district history. Dr. Hendrix was not only the superintendent when I was enrolled as a student in Crosby ISD, but he was also leading the district when I started my teaching career here! At the ribbon- cutting ceremony, we shared a few facts with the crowd.

Crosby ISD was created in 1919. In one century, Crosby has grown exponentially, from 325 residents in 1925 to more than 32,000 in the 2020 census. Just a month ago, the district welcomed our 7000th student! We know that we’ll keep growing, and it’s nice to know that Crosby history is held dear in such a special place.

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!

Paula Patterson

Superintendent