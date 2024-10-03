GOOSE CREEK SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE

Growth and Civic Engagement

Celebrating Growth and Civic Engagement in Goose Creek CISD

We are officially 24,000 students strong! The fact that our parents and community trust Goose Creek CISD to educate their children is a testament to the strength and appeal of our schools, as well as our commitment to providing a quality education. Our students are the heart of Goose Creek, and every new student represents an opportunity to shape a brighter future for us all.

Our progress would not be possible without the dedication of our community, particularly those who have actively participated in GC2035, Goose Talks, and other steering and advisory committees. These public forums have been instrumental in providing district administrators with valuable feedback helping shape our decisions. Your input has guided many of our current initiatives, as well as every component within our strategic plan and is currently shaping our long-range facilities planning efforts. We are incredibly grateful to our business partners, educational colleagues and essentially everyone who has taken the time to join in these discussions and contribute to the overall betterment of our schools.

As we celebrate these achievements, it’s important to remember another critical way in which you can make a difference: by exercising your right to vote. Our board of trustees has adopted a resolution prioritizing the value of deciding who our elected officials will be, through committing to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections is October 7. Voting is one of the most powerful ways we can influence the direction of our community and our schools. It is both a right and a privilege that allows each of us to have a true voice in choosing leaders who will advocate for the educational needs and interests of our students and families.

I urge all Goose Creek residents to participate in this democratic process. When you vote, you are not just selecting candidates; you are shaping the future of public education in our community. I encourage you to consider which candidates truly support our schools and are committed to advancing the needs of our students.

Public education is at a critical juncture, and the leaders we elect will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that affect our classrooms, resources, and the quality of education we can provide.

Our public schools once held a place of prominence and respect within our nation, before orchestrated politically motivated narratives were cast to erode the public’s confidence, in order to promote entrepreneurial efforts which may lack the fidelity by which our public schools were founded upon.

We strive to ensure the right for all students to receive a high-quality education that will teach them to think critically, become goal oriented, live a life with integrity and passion, all while aspiring to become contributing members of our society.

Who knows which graduate may become your heart or brain surgeon, or maybe your cancer champion. Or…. just maybe a great neighbor who looks out for you and checks your mail or repairs your fence, or simply loves your pet too.

We do our very best as educators, but I must admit that we are interdependent upon you as families and citizens to support us through teaching character by your example, by serving as role models and inspiring our youth to become all they may become.

This is the partnership I envision will lead us all to experience a brighter future. Thank you once again for your ongoing dedication and involvement and most of all, for visibly sharing your pride in our community.

Together, I truly believe that we have built a district with a strong foundation that thrives upon community engagement and the collaborative efforts of so many caring people. Let’s continue this journey of growth, ensuring that every student in Goose Creek CISD receives the support and opportunities they deserve.

Your voice matters—in our schools, in our community, and at the ballot box.

Sincerely,Dr. Randal O’BrienSuperintendent of Schools, Goose Creek CISD