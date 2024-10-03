Crosby opens History Museum

Crosby Historical Society opens long awaited museum

By David Taylor Managing editor

Almost one year to the day last year, the northeast Harris County community of Crosby celebrated its bicentennial. On Saturday, they stepped back into that rich history with the long-awaited opening of its celebrated history with the opening of the Crosby Area Museum of History (CAMOH) located at 5712 Pecan Street.

For years, the small group plugged along working to establish an area that would pay tribute to their beloved community and their dream became a reality.

“We never thought we would get here, but we have,” said Crosby Historical Society president Donna Davenport. “I’m so proud of this museum and it has really been a labor of love.”

More than 120 residents signed in to the museum registry on Saturday, exceeding the expectations of the Society leadership.

The vision for a space that would honor the heritage of the Irish, Swedes, Czechs, and other nationalities that would become the melting pot called Crosby, was from familiar pioneers.

Irishman Humphrey Jackson built a log cabin on Jackson Bayou near its confluence with the San Jacinto River, according to Crosby historian Jody Fuchs.

Establishing the colony had challenges.

“Humphrey was one of the original ‘Old 300’ settlers of Stephen F. Austin’s first Anglo colony in Texas. However, Humphrey faced tremendous challenges in his dream to build a new settlement in what would be East Harris County,” Fuchs said. The area was also brewing with trouble since it was occupied by the Akokisa and Karankawa Indians, who often cannibalized their enemies, according to Fuchs.

It was more recent leaders for the community that provided the impetus to preserve the history that molded the town into what it has become today.

“There are some special people looking down on us right now who wanted this museum to come to fruition: My Dad, Edwin B. Swans on who alway s wanted the museum to be in the old Crosby State Bank Building downtown, our past chairman of the Crosby Historical Society, Klaus Duda who collected items in hopes of a museum, Buddy Hare and Bill Murff, other past chairmen of the CHS, Joe Keating, and Edith Fae Cook Cole and Donna Heinlein, Dr. James Gracey. Hey guys, we did it for you!” Davenport shouted.

The fulfillment for Saturday’s dream came closer when Dr. Keith Moore and then Dr. Scott Davis pushed the Society into a 99-year lease.

“In 2022, we paid the lease off,” Davenport said, securing the site for at least the next biennial celebration.

With the $1 per year lease of the property that was the former site of the Crosby ISD headquarters, the museum moved a step closer to opening.

Davenport spoke about her own personal connection with the community.

“I am a fourth generation Crosbian. My great grandparents were Swedish and when they heard there was land to farm in Crosby, they came quickly and new roots here. This is why I’m so passionate about this museum,” she added.

Before the museum could open, there had to be generations of families to donate to the museum.

“This isn’t an antique store,” Davenport said. “Every item had to come from a family connected to Crosby and the item had to have a story behind it. Two days ago, I took in another artifact because of the history the object had. Vernon Hordgaveusa crossbow saw owned by John Strokas who used it to build the first bridge across Gum Gulley Road on FM 2100,” she told the crowd gathered at the ribbon cutting. The crossbow has yet to be mounted, but currently leans on the wall by the saloon.

Davenport thanked current board members including Jody Fuchs, Susan Armstrong, Judy Culbreath, Pam Blaha, Karen Blomstrom, Nathan Duda, Ella Guaqueta, Randy Kubin, Billy McKinney, Mark Moreau, Kenneth Prasek, Mark Stasney, Jenny Prasek, and Sue Fitzgerald.

She also praised the display crew including Jenny Prasek, Mark Moreau, Randy Kubin, Lynda Kubin, Kenneth Prasek, Pam Davenport Blaha, Penny Adams, Dee Ann and Ric Rook, Laura Richard, Wilma Hearn, Joyce Prescott, Ella Wright, Jacob Blomstrom, and Sue Fitzgerald.

She honored one special board member.

“Jody Fuchs headed up the interior renovation along with Mark Moreau and Kenneth Prasek. We would not be here today without his tireless efforts to put in walls, flooring, lighting and some beautiful displays. I don’t think he is here today so when you see him on the streets, be sure to tell him how much you appreciate his dedication to get this museum put together for us,” she said.

With that, Davenport thanked the sponsors, the Newport Garden Club who put in the front flower bed, and Tessa Kogut of Baytown who painted the town’s first outside mural art.

To sign up to be a member of the historical society costs $10 annually or a gift of $300 for a life-time membership. All donations are tax deductible since they’re a 501(c)(3) charity.

The hours of operation are Saturdays, except when a holiday falls on a Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, residents can make an appointment for other times by calling Donna Davenport at 281-731- 7010.