Cougars unite across Sports, Arts, Academics; Honor Veterans, and Prepare for a Season of Giving

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

One of the things I love most about being Superintendent of Schools is watching our Cougars support each other. This fall, we’ve seen football, baseball, softball, track, and basketball players cheer on the Crosby High School volleyball team during their playoff tiebreaker. We’ve seen the football team in the stands rooting for the Crosby High School band during their run toward the state championship. We’ve seen the Cougar Stars dance team support CHS theater students at their fall play. In fact, more than 250 students are involved in band, dance, cheerleading, and theater this fall semester. The students supporting each other is exactly what our Portrait of a Graduate is all about: producing Kind, Emotionally Intelligent, Goal-Oriented, and Service-Minded students.

Crosby ISD students and staff want to thank everyone who attended the Veterans Day celebration at Cougar Stadium on November 11. Students, from our youngest to the oldest, performed patriotic songs, dances, and cheers for the veterans of Crosby / Barrett Station. We are located in Harris County, which is home to the largest veteran population in Texas. 176,763 veterans were living in Harris County as of September 30. I encouraged the civilians in the audience to create their own Buddy Check Day, similar to the program promoted by the Texas Veterans Commission and the American Legion. We should start our personal tradition of checking on our veterans every 11th of the month, so that Veterans Day is more than just one day a year. My father bravely served in Vietnam, and I am adding a monthly reminder to my phone to intentionally check on him on the 11th of every month. It’s easy to call, text, or visit a veteran in your life. They would love to hear from you. You can ask one simple question, “How are you?”

Congratulations to three members of the Crosby ISD Board of Trustees on their re-election. Trustees Kea Lynn Lewis, Jennifer Roach, and Phillip Chapman were all re-elected on November 5 to serve new, four-year terms. All three are community leaders who use their different expertise and perspectives to collaborate and prioritize the needs of students and staff members. We thank them for their volunteer service.

It’s been a big month for Crosby High School FFA students. Five teams scored well enough in the district Leadership Development Events to advance to the area round. During the district contest, Lainey Duke scored 3rd place in Senior Creed Speaking; Belinda Palomares finished in third place in Greenhand Spanish Creed Speaking; the Senior Skills team of Keitlyn Mack, Alasia Pierre, Dalecia Driver, Sadie Manuel, and Kenzie Wainscott finished in second place; the Public Relations team of Addison Maxey, Maddox Lester, Grant Hood, and Chloe Hood finished in second place; and the Radio Broadcasting team of Hannah Roder, Thomas Pier, and Ramon Cardona finished in first place. Way to go, FFA students!

Accolades continue for the Crosby High School volleyball team now that their season has come to an end. Four players made Academic All-District. That means they balanced their duties in the classroom with their skills on the court. Kudos to Kali Mason, Erica Oney, Iyanna Saenz, and Kate Valt for making the grade.

This month has been a month of reflection for me. I met with ambassadors from four different stakeholder groups in the district. First, I had lunch with students on the Superintendent’s Cougar Council. The students in grades 5th through 12th shared feedback from their individual campuses. I also shared a meal with my Parent Ambassador Committee, Paraprofessional Advisory Committee, and Teacher Advisory Committee. This year, I added the paraprofessional group, which includes office staff and aides, so that I could hear from as many stakeholders as possible. Each session this month helped me to outline trends of what’s working and what needs to be improved in Crosby ISD. I appreciate everyone who took time out of their busy days to offer candid feedback.

This month’s conversations also reminded me that Thanksgiving is made up of two words. We give thanks, and we’re also thankful for the giving of others. I am grateful to those willing to serve the greater good, sharing their time or talent to make Crosby / Barrett Station better each day. May we all let our lights shine a little brighter this holiday season.

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!

Paula Patterson

Superintendent