Editor Dobr den! The Crosby Historical Society will wrap up their speaker series for the year on Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crosby Brethren Church, 5216 First Street, in Crosby with a history of how the Czechs found their way to Crosby and Eastgate.

Featured guest speaker Johana Dickerson from the Czech Center Museum Houston will discuss the evolution of what is not the Czech Republic. Crosby resident Randy Kubin will present the early Czech settlers and the Crosby and Eastgate settlements.

The Crosby Brethren Church pastor Rev. Larry Koslovsky will share the history of the church and their significance in the growth of the community.

“We’d like for Czech members of the community to share their Czech heritage stories and bring photos and artifacts to display,” said Donna Davenport, president of the Crosby Historical Society.

In addition to the presentations, Davenport said they have invited Czechs to show off their kolache baking skills.

“We decided to do a kolache bake-off contest to make things even more interesting,” Davenport said.

To participate in the bakeoff, participants are asked to bring a minimum of two dozen fruit kolaches or more and come early to the meeting for judging between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Winners will be announced during the meeting at 2 p.m.

“Please bring your kolache on disposable serving plates or pans with your printed name on a sheet of paper,” Davenport asked. “Also bring a paper copy of the recipe you used.”

She also said contestants should use whatever filling will help them win. Contestants can use up to two different fillings for judging. Entries will be judged on the texture of the dough, presentation, filling and popsika (crumb topping). Extra kolaches will be served to guests at the meeting.

Davenport also reminded the public that if they needed a recipe for kolaches, the recently published Bicentennial Cookbook has up to 25 recipes in a section devoted solely to kolaches.

For more information on the meeting or kolache contest, contact Davenport at 281-731-7010 or email her at w2i3n@aol.com.