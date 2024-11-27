Mont Belvieu’s Holiday Market at The Park is Saturday, December 7

The City of Mont Belvieu’s Monthly Market at the Park takes place at City Park on the first (1st) Saturday of every month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Enjoy the annual holiday tradition at Market at The Park on sponsored by Mont Belvieu Parks & Recreation. Feel the Christmas spirit with a winter wonderland of local farmers, artisans, and small businesses offering unique gifts, holiday treats, and festive cheer. Bounce Houses and photo-ops for kids, a bunny hill snow play area, whimsical foam play area, and more.

The mission of the Mont Belvieu Market at the Park is to support our community by providing our residents and visitors with vendors that bring quality, fresh, locally-produced agricultural products, and delicious homemade foods to the market. The market also features merchants who sell unique custom crafts, apparel, jewelry, and more. Come out and support local small businesses and enjoy wonderful fresh food. For more information, visit https://www.montbelvieu.net/farmersmarket.