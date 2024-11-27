GOOSE CREEK SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE

What Are You Thankful For?

When asked what we are thankful for, most of us think of our current life and share something of that nature, often mentioning family, friends, milestones, or health. I, too, have a similar reflexive response to such questions.

However, when we truly reflect on where we are and what we’ve done, we often think back to simpler times. Whether our youth, a significant event, a family trip, or a decision that changed everything, we contemplate the journey that led us here. We even appreciate the hard times that shaped us.

When I dive deep into those thoughts, I think of my childhood, being the oldest of four boys, and our poor mom, as we had her outnumbered five to one. Let me just say that being “outmanned” didn’t alter her high expectations. While my dad was the soft-spoken “oak” of a parent, we all knew better than to talk back or hesitate with chores. On the other hand, my mother provided spiritual guidance, modeled appropriate verbal cues, and maintained the most positive attitude, shaping us into who we are today.

Speaking of brothers, we became each other’s first best friends through learning to share, fight fair, and sacrifice for the betterment of us all. Yes, to me, those were simpler times. We can all find happiness each day by choosing to wake up with a positive mindset, or at least that’s what my mom taught us.

Finally, when I consider other influences, I think back to my teachers, coaches, and even a few administ r a t o r s w h o p r o v i d e d constructive guidance. I am grateful for my parents and siblings, who created a genuine sense of family, as our home was filled with love and devotion. Just out of high school themselves, my parents didn’t know what they didn’t know. While we were loved, we were also raised in a state of survival. We managed life day by day.

As I reflect this week, what I am most thankful for goes deeper than tangible objects, feelings, or achievements. Where my family gave me honesty, perseverance, commitment, and grit, my education family taught me to dream of possibilities and believe I could become anything by finding the key to a brighter future.

For me, that key turned out to be education. So, the question is not what I am thankful for, but who? I am a blessed adult because of the teachers, believers, coaches, and encouragers who cared about me. Because of them, I’ve chosen to help open doors for students just as they opened doors for me.

Thankful indeed.

Dr. Randal O’Brien, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools