Cougar Stadium’s New Turf and Track, CHS Expansion, New Website, and Holiday Highlights

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

Welcome to December! I want to fast forward by looking at what 2025 has in store for Crosby ISD.

One of the biggest opportunities for our students will be the opening of the expansion of Crosby High School. This time next year, students will be learning in the 32 new classrooms and 8 labs inside what we call “Building A” of the expansion. We’ll also see welding and woodworking being taught in the new welding and carpentry labs that are part of “Building B.” Buildings A and B comprise the two components of the expansion on the south side of CHS. Building A is the new academic wing that will increase classroom space inside CHS by 50%. Building B is an expansion of the current CTE (Career and Technical Education) Center. I am very happy to report the project remains on track for a Fall 2025 opening, and the expansion is meeting all budget targets.

The expansion does not only include the new additions, but we were able to find additional classroom space inside the current structure of Crosby High School. During a tour of the facilities last school year, my team and I noticed an unfinished LGI (Large Group Instruction) room on the second floor of CHS that was being used for storage. Now, as part of the overall project for the new high school addition, we are converting that storage space into additional classrooms. We are finding every possible Construction crews are finalizing the track resurfacing at Cougar Stadium. This is the final phase of the turf and track replacement at the stadium. space available to enhance the learning experience of the 2000+ students at CHS.

While the high school is expanding, construction crews have finalized the work on the turf and track replacement at Cougar Stadium. The final phase of the project included resurfacing the areas of the track that needed to be replaced due to wear and tear. We’re happy to report the track resurfacing is complete, and all re-striping will be completed in time for the soccer season.

This month, we also launched a redesigned website to enhance convenience for parents and families. Whether you’re looking for information on our academic programs, campus extracurricular calendars, lunch menus, or school policies, you’ll be able to find it quickly and easily. With our new design, you can quickly navigate anywhere on the site, regardless of which device you’re using. The new district and campus web pages feature a streamlined, simplified design intended to improve navigability, decrease load times, and make for a more enjoyable user experience. Check it out at www.crosbyisd.org.

I wanted to share an important reminder as we approach the end of the semester. In January, the district’s hybrid calendar switches back to class being held on Mondays through Fridays for the entire month of January. The start of the new year coincides with a new semester, and the five-day instructional calendar for January is a good chance for students, staff members, and families to reset to a new routine after the holidays.

Looking ahead to Crosby ISD’s Winter Break, students will be released early for the break on Friday, December 20. CHS and CMS students will be dismissed at 11:20am, while elementary and Pre-K/kindergarten students will be released at 12:10pm. The district’s Winter Break runs from Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3, 2025. Staff returns for a Staff Development Day on Monday, January 6. Students return to class on Tuesday, January 7.

I hope our families enjoy the holiday performances at each of our campuses all month long. Most of the performances are free and being held in the evening so as many family members as possible can attend. You can check the full list of performance dates and times on our website: https://www.crosbyisd.org/p/~board/district-events/post/holiday-performances-in-crosby-isd. It is a joy watching kindergarteners sing their hearts out and listening to band / choir students play holiday classics is sure to put a smile on your face. Some of the best gifts of the holiday season are watching our students share their gifts with all of us.

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!

Paula Patterson

Superintendent