Highlands Chamber celebrates the season at luncheon

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Every year the Highlands-Lynchburg Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates the season at their last luncheon for the year with a performing group from area schools.

Last year, the group heard the Goose Creek High School orchestra play seasonal favorites that inspired chamber members.

This year, the select group from Baytown Sterling High School Choir entertained with beautiful solos and group numbers that invited chamber members to sing along.

The chamber also took time to recognize its students of the month. This month they recognized Aylin Orturio from Hopper Elementary School; Mia Cuellar from Highlands Elementary School; Derion Godfrey from Highlands Junior High School; and Bryant Ndofor from Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Congratulations to the stellar students who earned their recognition. Thank you to Sterling High School Choir for their wonderful musical selections.