Crosby Christmas Parade avoids rain for fun experience

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

For the second year in a row, rain tried to interfere with the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade, but in both cases, the weather cleared enough for the fun Christmas activity to go on unobstructed.

The parade follows the Children’s Festival held at the Crosby Church on US 90 where hundreds of children and their families visit dozens of booths with vendors offering all types of wares for Christmas and plenty of free activities for kids to enjoy.

Despite the rain that stopped miraculously just before the parade began, hundreds of families lined up to see Santa Claus and The Cow from Chick-Fil-A ride through the parade.

Floats in the parade were tasked with the theme of their favorite Christmas movie.

A panel of judges voted on winners for the beautiful floats, and it was hard picking the winners.

First Place was awarded to Crosby Church for their Polar Express float complete with bubbles like snow floating around the entry.

Second Place was the Whoville float entered by the Crosby Elementary School Garden Club. The colorful cutouts, beautifully decorated float, caught the eye of the judges.

Third Place was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer which was a late entry and the chamber didn’t have a name by press time. The F-250 truck was decorated beautifully with antlers, red nose, and lights that practically covered every inch of the truck. It lit up the sky!

Winners are encouraged to drop by the chamber office and pick up their trophy.

