Crosby HS Band Performs Inside Capitol Rotunda

AUSTIN–The Crosby High School Band performed inside the Capitol Rotunda in Austin, celebrating the sounds of the holiday season. The Big Red Machine played “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells,” and many other holiday classics during their onehour concert inside the State Capitol.

Visitors stopped inside the historic dome to listen to the Crosby High School student-musicians perform Christmas tunes. The band ended with a flourish and had a chance to show Austin what Crosby is all about. Students played the Crosby Cougar Fight Song to share their hometown pride in the state capitol.

The visit to the State Capitol building is the icing on the cake for the Crosby High School Band. Students have had a wonderful fall. In October, they won 4th place at the UIL State Military Marching Band Contest in Waco. After their performance, students had a chance to take photos on the floor of the state house.

Crosby ISD would like to extend a big thank you to State Representative Briscoe Cain who hosted the Crosby High School Band. Superintendent Patterson and Board of Trustees President, Mrs. Kea Lynn Lewis, had the opportunity to enjoy the performance in person as well.

Superintendent Patterson said, “This is who we are, and this is what we do. Crosby ISD is proud to travel across the state of Texas to show our school spirit. The Crosby High School Band is the best of the best, and today total strangers know it. I am so proud of these students who give their all and genuinely have fun showing off their school pride.”

The Crosby High School Band is under the direction of Crosby ISD Director of Bands, Mr. Kevin Knight, and assistant director, Mr. Zachary Sanchez.