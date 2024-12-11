Festive Spirit Shines at 2024 Christmas on the Hill Parade

MONT BELVIEU-The 2024 Christmas on the Hill Parade brought holiday magic to life as the community gathered for a night filled with cheer, creativity, and festive lights. Floats dazzled with imaginative designs, including whimsical “Minion” and “Whoville” themes, showcasing the talent and effort of local participants. Santa Claus made a grand entrance atop a Mont Belvieu fire truck, spreading holiday joy to residents of all ages. The parade showed the strong spirit of the community, with families and friends braving the cool evening to celebrate together.

A heartfelt thank-you was extended to all participants, volunteers, and residents who contributed to the event’s success. The parade winners, will be announced during the City Council meeting on Monday, December 9, and shared on the city’s Facebook page. This annual tradition event exemplifies the unity and festive spirit of the community, setting the perfect tone for the holiday season.