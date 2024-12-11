Santa, Cookies, and Cocoa in Highlands

Hundreds line up for cookies with Santa

By David Taylor Managing Editor

The colder weather provided the perfect weather for Santa Claus and his reindeer to make an appearance at the San Jacinto C o m m u n i t y C e n t e r i n Highlands. The big, red jolly guy was there to hear the children’s wishes with tikes who came dressed to the nines for photos. Also present was The Cow from Chick-Fil-A filling in for Santa’s elves who were back at the North Pole putting their final touches on millions of toys.

“This was our third year here,” said organizer Tonya Kostka who manages the community center.

“Before we were in here, we were outside at the railroad tracks for the Christmas tree lighting.”

It was run previously by the chamber until the leader suffered medical issues and couldn’t return.

The event has been going on in Highlands for decades and the Highlands Rotary has always provided the hot chocolate, and the Horizons have provided the cookies and candy canes. The seniors groups take care of Santa and hand out goodie bags for the kids on their way out.

Kostka was pleased with the turnout, which reached over 400 during the two-hour event.

She pointed out several advantages to hosting the event inside at the community center now.

“We’re not outside in the cold or wet weather, safety is always an issue, and it’s dark out there,” she said.

With the event inside, children and parents can come have photos taken with Santa that are printed out on the spot and given to them then.

“The photographer, Peet and Georgina Bighorse has graciously donated his time and materials,” she said.

Many of the families come dressed together in the same pajamas or clothes for a family photo.

The Horizons is a decades old organization in Highlands, who came before the Pilot Club, and they partner with public, independent and charter schools to create out-ofschool academic enrichment and social learning programs for students from pre-kindergarten through high school. “We used to raise money for scholarships for our students at Goose Creek Memorial with the Miss Highlands pageant until COVID and that really shut us down,” said Carol Forrest.

Forrest has lived in Highlands since 1995 and is a past president of the women’s organization.

Now the organization hosts purse bingo events and raises more money than they ever have.

“We used to give 12 $500 scholarships to students. This year, we were able to give out 10 $1,000 scholarships to students,” she said.

To join the group, join their Highlands Horizons page on Facebook and send a message to a member that the interest is there to participate.

Despite the long line that at times reached outside the center, it went by fairly quickly.

“I don’t see this celebration ever going away,” she said, “as long as we have volunteers to help. It takes a village and Commissioner Ramsey to put this on.”