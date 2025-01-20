Crosby ISD winter storm closures announced

From Crosby ISD

Crosby ISD will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to the impacts from the predicted winter storm. District leaders just completed an assessment with Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

Snow is expected to be widespread beginning Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday early evening. Travel is not advised at all on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

As a result, Crosby ISD is cancelling classes and closing all operations for Tuesday and Wednesday, January 21 and January 22.

We will continue to provide any updates on ParentSquare, our social media platforms, and our website. We ask that our families be safe and stay warm during this event.