GCCISD Announces District-Wide Rezoning to Address Overcrowding and Ensure Equity

By Nancy Bonds / Goose Creek ISD director of communications

Goose Creek CISD is embarking on a district-wide rezoning initiative to address overcrowding and create equitable learning environments across its campuses. The rezoning effort reflects the district’s commitment to meeting the needs of its student population while maintaining efficient operations and fostering student success.

The decision to rezone comes as part of a comprehensive review of enrollment patterns, facility capacities, and projected growth within the district. Key goals of the rezoning plan include:

–Reducing Overcrowding: Balancing student enrollment across campuses.

–Establishing Clean Feeder Patterns: Ensuring students remain with their peers as they transition to junior high and high school.

–Promoting Equity: Providing all students access to quality learning environments and resources.

–Maximizing Taxpayer Resources: Making the best use of existing facilities and funding.

–Improving Transportation Efficiency: Streamlining bus routes for greater cost-effectiveness.

“At the heart of this rezoning initiative is a commitment to equity. Every child in Goose Creek CISD deserves access to the same support, resources, and opportunities, regardless of where they live or attend school. This process will allow us to align our resources strategically, ensuring that we meet the needs of our students and families as our community continues to grow,” said GCCISD Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien.

The rezoning process will include the following steps:

–Review of Enrollment Data: District leaders consulted with demographic experts at Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) to assess current and future needs.

–Development of Rezoning Options: The district formed a rezoning task force to evaluate a first draft rezoning option provided by PASA. Through multiple committee meetings, two zoning options were established to meet the needs of the district.

–Community Feedback: GCCISD will launch an online survey to gather community input and address concerns.

–Develop Final Rezoning Option: Feedback, combined with PASA’s expertise, will be utilized to provide the board with a recommendation that balances enrollment, addresses overcrowding, and promotes equity.

The district invites families and community members to stay informed and provide feedback throughout the process. For more information and to complete the online feedback survey, visit http://gccisd.net/page/Rezone2025.Overview.