Reflecting on Our Past, Investing in Our Future

Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randal O’Brien

As we embark on a new year, I want to take a moment to consider where Goose Creek CISD has been, where we are, and where we are going. The upcoming legislative session in Austin will bring significant discussions around school choice, a topic deeply connected to our community. While this concept can sometimes feel divisive, I believe there’s an opportunity to ensure all families have access to high-quality educational options while maintaining the strength of our public schools.

A decade ago, our district experienced significant growth as local industries expanded, leading to the development of our first master-planned neighborhoods, replacing sod farms and agricultural estates. We’ve transformed these challenges into opportunities thanks to our staff’s dedication, our citizens’ continued support, and well-established partnerships with our local chamber of commerce and businesses.

Today, our schools are centers centers of collaboration, innovation, and student

achievement, reflecting the power of a united community working toward shared goals. Throughout the past decade, we have introduced state-of-the-art learning facilities that have transformed educational opportunities within our district.

A few highlights include celebrating the first graduating class of IMPACT Early College High School in 2014 and the opening of Stuart Career Tech High School in 2017, followed by their first graduating class in 2021, which has expanded pathways toward even greater student success.

Additionally, we have revolutionized Pre-K education by implementing our Early Learning Academies partnered with Fueling Brains curriculum, laying a strong foundation while closing achievement gaps. The 2013 and 2019 bond referendums allowed us to bring first-class facilities to our community, with many new security features, auxiliary buildings, elementary and junior schools, secondary academic, athletic, and fine arts upgrades, and a new bus fleet.

Looking ahead, I see a school system that continues to grow and evolve, offering numerous educational pathways to meet the unique needs of every student. Imagine a district where every child, regardless of circumstances, has access to a tailored education that prepares them to thrive in an ever-changing world. Goose Creek CISD remains committed to strengthening our campuses to include schools of choice for our families, offering innovative programs, robust GCCISD reflects on a decade of growth, plans for a future of innovation and excellence, academics, and extracurriculars at all levels.

The citizens of Goose Creek CISD are essential partners in shaping the future of our schools. Your active participation in long-range planning initiatives like GC2035, future bond considerations, and other collaborative efforts will directly impact the resources and opportunities we can provide for our students.

We are deeply grateful for your trust and engagement and will remain dedicated to earning it every day through our

transparency, commitment, and focus on student success.

I encourage everyone to stay engaged as we make these important decisions. Attend board meetings, ask questions, and share your vision for our schools. Together, we can ensure that Goose Creek CISD remains a beacon of excellence and opportunity for future generations. Despite obstacles, I know our future is bright bec use of your partnership, and I sincerely believe we may continue to dream big and achieve even more. Thank you for being a vital part of this journey, and we wish each of you a very Happy New Year!