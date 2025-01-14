Harris County Attorney Responds to Lawsuit Over Harris County’s Guaranteed Income Program

Houston, Texas — The Office of the Attorney General of Texas has sued Harris County over the county’s Community Prosperity Program, known as Uplift 2. The program provides $500 per month via a preloaded debit card which comes with spending restrictions. Families eligible for this program live below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

The program was developed after the Texas Supreme Court froze another Harris County program, Uplift Harris, which would have provided $500 a month to underserved County residents with fewer spending restrictions.

The Community Prosperity Program incorporated guidance from the Texas Supreme Court by limiting the categories of items participants could purchase

with the funds, such as housing, utilities, transportation, groceries, medicalcare. professional development, bill payments, clothing, and other essential needs.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, who represents Harris County in all civil litigation, issued the following statement:

“After a lawsuit from Ken Paxton regarding the Uplift Harris program, Harris County created a new initiative that addresses the state’s concerns while still offering financial stability to our neighbors who need it most. If it wasn’t clear before, it should be clear now that the opposition to this program is not about concern for the law; it’s about using people living in poverty as a means to score

political points. In Harris County, we understand the need to tackle the real problems people face. Folks in Austin may not prioritize helping those in need, but they shouldn’t stand in the way of much-needed support. Once again, I am ready to defend the county and this program in court.”

Christian D. Menefee serves as the elected, top civil lawyer for Texas’ largest

county. The Harris County Attorney’s Office represents the county in all civil matters including lawsuits. Menefee leads an office of 250 attorneys and staff members. He entered office at 32 years old, making him the youngest person and first African American elected as the Harris County Attorney.