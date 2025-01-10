Crosby ISD Rings in 2025 with Financial Achievements, Expansion Plans, and Celebration

Superintendent for the Day, 6th grader Stratton Manuel, visits a construction site with Superintendent, Mrs. Paula Patterson and Crosby ISD Director of Operations Chuck Murray. Photo courtesy Crosby ISD

Superintendent Paula Patterson / Guest writer

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families. Happy New Year! Welcome to 2025! We hope our families continue to enjoy the Winter Break. Just a reminder that staff members return and district offices reopen on Monday, January 6. Students return for the start of the spring semester on Tuesday, January 7.

I want to share some important financial news to start the year. Crosby ISD maintained a School FIRST Superior Achievement rating for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The School FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) grades Texas public schools for the quality of their financial management. It is important to note that the School FIRST ratings are given for the prior fiscal year, meaning the 2022-2023 rating is issued during the 2024-2025 school year. Crosby ISD Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Yvonne Johnson, shared the School FIRST report during

a public hearing at the Board of Trustees meeting last month. Kudos to CFO Johnson and the financial team for maintaining a Superior Rating and continuing to cement the sound financial footing for the district.

2025 will be the year of the completion of the Crosby High School expansion. It will also be the year we begin the process to plan a second middle school. This second middle school will begin as a sixth-grade campus with ability to expand to a full 6th through 8th grade middle school. After the CHS expansion, a second middle school was next on the priority list approved by the Board of Trustees, based on recommendations from the 2023 citizen construction committee.

The project will be funded by the remainder of the 2017 voter-approved bond money. We will begin with selecting the location, conducting land surveys, and then proceeding to the design process. The actual construction process typically takes two years for the average middle school, starting from the time ground is broken. We will keep you updated every step of the way.

The Crosby ISD motto is “Tradition … with a Future.” So, as we innovate, we also honor district history and honor those who made significant achievements as Cougars. Last month, we celebrated the Crosby High School boys

basketball team that went to the state finals in Class 3A in 1974. Coach Lee Haywood and his players ended the 1973-74 season with only three losses. On Saturday, March 2, 1974, they battled Gonzales High School in the state championship. In the end, the final score was 77-62, as Crosby High School wound up as state finalist runner-up. On December 20, Coach Haywood and the players were honored by current Crosby High School Head Basketball

Coach, Mr. Edwin Egans, with a reunion dinner and recognition ceremony. It was great to reminisce and to celebrate 50 years of history!

Now, allow me to brag on our students. What a joy it was to spend the day with Superintendent for the Day, Stratton Manuel. He’s a sixth grader from Crosby Middle School. Stratton was the winner of the auction from the Crosby Education Foundation gala in September. He had a chance to spend the day with me performing superintendent

duties, including meeting with principals, and signing important proclamations. Stratton started the day with a

hard hat tour of the Crosby High School co nstruction site. He also read to students in Ms. Quinn’s kindergarten class at Crosby Kindergarten Center. Stratton was a student in Ms. Quinn’s class when he was in kindergarten. What a neat full circle moment! Stratton also returned to Newport Elementary School, where he was once a student and

had a chance to check in with his former teachers. I so enjoy the days I can spend time with students.

A quick reminder that Crosby ISD campuses and district offices will be closed on Monday, January 20 in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

On February 6, Crosby ISD will host the 4th annual District Spelling Bee. Over the next few weeks, students at elementary schools will compete in campus spelling bees to see which students compete to be the district Spelling Bee Champion. Last year’s winning word was “surplus,” which is defined as “something that remains above what is

used or needed.” I can’t wait to cheer on this year’s winner!

By the way, February 6 will also mark our 100thday of school! There’s so much to look forward to! It’s going to be

a great year! We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!