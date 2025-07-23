Barbers Hill, Crosby, Huffman picked to return to playoffs

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Every year about this time, the anticipation before players even hit the gridiron surrounds Texas Football Magazine and the predictions on who will win their district this fall, state rankings, and they also bravely predict who will win the state title this year.

The magazine breaks down each and every district across the state and lists returning starters, players to watch, and a brief synopsis from the coach of what to anticipate this year.

While it’s all speculation, it has become the Football Bible for rabid fans around the state who love everything about the pigskin sport.

Here’s the list of districts covered by the North Channel Star, Star Courier, Northeast News, and the Barbers Hill Dayton Press. The magazine is now available on grocery store racks and bookstores across the state.

6A DIVISION

District 14

1. Spring Westfield

2. Aldine Nimitz

3. Spring DeKaney

4. Aldine Davis

5. Spring

6. Aldine MacArthur

7. Aldine Eisenhower

8. Aldine

District 23

1. Galena Park North Shore

2. Humble Summer Creek

3. Humble Atascocita

4. Humble Kingwood

5. Sheldon C. E. King

6. Humble

7. Channelview

8. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

5A DIVISION

District 9-5A D1

1. Lufkin

2. Port Arthur Memorial

3. Barbers Hill

4. Galveston Ball

5. Beaumont West Brook

6. Beaumont United

7. Baytown Sterling

District 10-5A D1

1. Galena Park

2. Houston Waltrip

3. Houston Sterling

4. Houston Westbury

5. Houston Madison

6. Houston Milby

7. Houston Spring Woods

8. Houston Sharpstown

9. Houston Austin

District 11-5A D1

1. La Porte

2. Angleton

3. Friendswood

4. Crosby

5. Humble Kingwood Park

6. New Caney Porter

7. Fort Ben Kempner

8. Pasadena

District 8-5A D2

1. Huntsville

2. Port Neches-Groves

3. Montgomery

4. Nederland

5. Montgomery Lake Creek

6. Dayton

7. New Caney West Fork

8. Splendora

District 9-5A D2

1. Richmond Randle

2. Alvin Iowa Colony

3. Fort Bend Marshall

4. Texas City

5. Santa Fe

6. Baytown Lee

7. Rosenberg Terry

8. Lamar Consolidated

4A DIVISION

District 10-4A D1

1. Huffman Hargrave

2. Little Cypress-Mauriceville

3. Bridge City

4. Vidor

5. Lumberton

6. Hardin-Jefferson

7. Livingston

8. Liberty

*bold is teams predicted to make playoffs