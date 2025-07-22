Chamber’s First ‘Concert on the Water’ Makes a Splash with Community

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The Crosby Huffman Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) celebrated the successful debut of its “Concert on the Water” event last Saturday at Lake Houston Brewery, drawing more than 150 attendees for an evening of music, community, and lakeside fun.

“This is our first annual concert on the water. We wanted to try and bring a community-friendly, family-friendly event to the chamber for raising money,” said Toni Handley of the Chamber of Commerce.

“The chamber is a non-profit, and in order for us to continue to support businesses within the Crosby and Huffman communities, we have to keep our doors open too. So, this was the first of many concerts on the water.”

Patrons arrived by car, by boat, and even as walk-ups from the brewery’s restaurant, swelling ticket sales beyond initial expectations.

“We started off with about 105 individuals through pre-sales, including our VIP tables, and picked up an additional 40 to 50 as people joined us throughout the evening,” said Handley. “Not too bad. We’re pretty excited for our first event.”

Local acts Bluebonnet Bastards and The Twenty Twos took the stage as the event’s featured performers, both groups well-known in the Crosby and Huffman music scene.

“We tried to keep it local this year—both bands are really loved in our community,” Handley said. “We were really excited to bring them out to kick off our first Concert on the Water.”

Lake Houston Brewery served as host for the event, with sponsorship support from Trusted Insurance Group and several advertising partners. Handley emphasized the importance of community backing.

“We can’t thank Lake Houston Brewery enough for providing the venue, and a big thank you to Trusted Insurance Group for being our big sponsor this year. And of course, thanks to everyone who came out to support the bands and the chamber.”

Despite a little summer heat, attendees enjoyed a pleasant evening as the sunset and a gentle breeze swept over the water. With activities for children and affordable ticket prices for families, the event was designed to be accessible for all.

Handley credited the chamber’s committee of volunteers and staff for the event’s smooth execution.

“It takes a committee of volunteers to make this happen, and we had a fantastic committee, as well as the ladies who work at the Chamber of Commerce, coming together to make this a successful event. We truly hope to make this an annual thing and keep it growing year after year—always in July, when people are just coming back from vacations and getting ready for school.”

As the Chamber looks ahead to future events, the success of the inaugural Concert on the Water already has organizers and attendees alike eager for a repeat performance next summer.