CHCC ready to celebrate first-ever Concert On The Water

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

It’s a first for the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce but they promise it will be a good time under the stars on Saturday night, July 19.

The chamber is hosting their first Concert on the Water, presented by the Trusted Insurance Group. Traditionally, the chamber doesn’t host events or luncheons during the summer until the annual New Teachers Luncheon in late July. But this one is a special event with plenty of fun scheduled.

The celebration is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is family-friendly. The entertainment opens with The Bluebonnet Bastards followed by the feature group, the Twenty Twos. The Twenty Twos are hot off their last performance in Crosby at the annual rodeo.

The Lake Houston Brewery is located at 10614 FM 1960 in Huffman, Texas. It’s a lakeside brewery on Lake Houston, known for its craft beer and live music.

Tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per child 2 – 11. VIP tables are still available. No reservations needed but scan the QR code for additional information.

Get there early for a seat and be prepared for some summer evening fun!