Crosby’s ESD 5 faces tough questions amid proposed tax rate increase

Residents debate 3-cent rate as district seeks to meet community needs

By David Taylor / Managing editor

CROSBY, Texas — The Emergency Services District (ESD) 5 board met last week to discuss the proposed property tax rate for the 2025 fiscal year, sparking a spirited conversation with community members about the cost and future of emergency medical services in the Crosby area.

The board is considering a tax rate of three cents per $100 of assessed property value, the maximum allowed by law without triggering a public election. Last year’s rate was also three cents but rising property appraisals mean most residents will see an increase in the amount they pay.

“For the average homestead in our district, valued at $204,672 this year, the ESD portion of their tax bill would be $61.40,” explained Nicole Pierce, district counsel for ESD 5. “That’s an increase of $2.53 over last year, about 4.3 percent.”

Some residents questioned the need for the hike, expressing frustration about growing tax burdens as property values rise.

“If 30 taxing entities get just a little bit, you’re left with less and less every year,” one resident said, voicing a common sentiment. “And the appraisal district is what’s causing you problems,” Pierce rebutted.

The board emphasized that they have no control over appraisal values.

“We didn’t do anything. It was the appraisal district that raised the value of your homes,” one ESD member responded. “We try to keep the tax rate down, but property values keep going up.”

The conversation also touched on how ESD 5’s rate compares to surrounding districts. “ESD 5 is one of the lowest tax rates in the state. Some other ESDs are at 10 cents,” said a long-serving board member. “We’re not trying to gut nobody. We’re trying to do everything we can to keep our head above water.”

The additional revenue—about $126,000 more than if the district had adopted the “no new revenue” rate—will help ESD 5 address increased service demands in a rapidly growing community, board members said.

“With 13,000 or so new homes being built, every one adds another property tax and more calls for service,” one board member explained. “We need funds for ambulances and to ensure trained staff are always ready to respond.”

Residents also heard about the costs of emergency services.

“A new ambulance costs $300,000,” explained a staff member. “Add to that the expense of stretchers, equipment, and training—it adds up quickly. We’re doing our best to serve you.”

For some, the tax is worth the peace of mind.

“If your loved one needs EMS, the ambulance comes with properly trained and equipped staff,” one board member said. “It’s $61 a year for that security.”

Board members invited the public to continue attending monthly meetings and promised to remain transparent with their budget and spending.

“We really appreciate people coming to get informed,” board chair Sharon Cotton concluded. “We’re all taxpayers. We want what’s best for Crosby.”

Public comment on the proposed tax rate will remain open until the board’s final vote next month.