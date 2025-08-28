Port Houston Authority drafts new barge fleeting policies

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Houston, TX – The Port of Houston Authority has recently drafted new policies for barge fleeting operations on submerged lands in Harris County, aiming to balance the needs of maritime commerce with the interests of surrounding communities. These policies, which are still in draft form, reflect the Port Authority’s commitment to facilitating safe and efficient maritime commerce while considering the feedback and concerns of local residents.

The new policies come in response to the increasing number of barges and barge traffic in the Houston Ship Channel, which has led to safety issues associated with congestion and crowding of the waterways. The Port Authority has recognized the need for secure mooring areas near terminals to promote more efficient and safer barge operations within its jurisdiction.

The Port of Houston has actively engaged with the public, particularly residents of communities near the Ship Channel, to gather feedback on the proposed changes to barge fleeting policies. “Everyone’s input is crucial in shaping these policies, and we greatly appreciate the community’s participation,” said Lisa Ashley-Daniels, director of media relations at the Port Houston Authority.

A public meeting held on March 4 at the Baytown Community Center provided an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns.

A Highland community resident expressed concern about the proposed exclusion zone being too small.

“His opinion was taken into consideration, and we found it valid. The size of that zone was increased,” Ashley-Daniels noted.

The Port Houston Authority has amended its Barge Fleeting Leasing Policy to include enforcement details and address the recent policy changes. The policy outlines the principles under which submerged lands owned or regulated by the Port Authority may be leased for barge fleeting and staging. The key principles include facilitating safe and efficient commerce and navigation, being reasonable and fair, considering the needs of all interested parties, and appropriately utilizing the important public resource of submerged lands.

The policy also specifies that the Port Authority may enter into leases for barge fleeting and staging on suitable submerged lands adjacent to Port Authority upland property and private uplands, as well as open water areas accessible to ship channels in Harris County. Unauthorized barge fleeting and staging may be subject to administrative, civil, and criminal remedies, a request made by several members of the public at the March meeting.

The leasing of Port Authority-owned and managed properties, including submerged lands, is under the exclusive control of the Port Commission. The Port Commission has the authority to authorize, establish, regulate, and lease all structures for facilitating or accommodating commerce or navigation. The Commission also has the responsibility to ensure that no structures are constructed on said lands by anyone except the Port Authority, except under a franchise or lease granted by the Port Authority.

The Port Commission has delegated certain responsibilities to the Chief Executive Officer and their designees, including the administration of barge fleeting and staging leasing activities. The staff is directed to prepare and update reasonable standards and procedures consistent with the Barge Fleeting Leasing Policy.

The standards and procedures for barge fleeting operations have not yet been updated to reflect the recent policy changes. The revision is still in draft form, and the Port Authority has sent one enforcement letter recently, which did not relate to the amended change in the policy to add barge exclusion zones.

The Port Commission may amend the policy at any time for any reason, and the Chief Channel Infrastructure Officer is responsible for the policy’s implementation and interpretation in the absence of a contrary directive by the Chief Executive Officer.

By actively engaging with residents and considering their feedback, the Port Authority aims to create policies that are fair, reasonable, and beneficial for all parties involved, Ashley-Daniels said.

For more information on the amended Barge Fleeting Leasing Policy and to access the minutes and recordings from the Port Commission meetings, visit the Port Houston website.

NOTE: This Policy was adopted by the Port Commission on June 27, 2017, as evidenced by Minute No. 2017-0627-35 and amended on May 20, 2025, as evidenced by Minute No. 2025-0520-05.