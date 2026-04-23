Tees ‘N Tails tournament nets about $14,000 for Crosby-Huffman Chamber

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce’s Tees ‘N Tails Golf Tournament returned to Stonebridge at Newport with a larger field than last year and a strong showing of community support, drawing about 84 golfers across 21 teams and raising critical operating funds for the nonprofit organization.

Chamber leaders called the 34th annual event a success, noting smooth logistics and favorable weather throughout the day. Organizers also thanked tournament sponsors and raffle donors whose support helped boost participation and revenue.

After expenses, the tournament produced a profit of about $14,000, according to the Chamber. The proceeds help cover day-to-day costs and support Chamber initiatives, including community projects such as the streetlight program.

In team competition, The Crawfish Shack took first place, followed by Courtyard by Marriott in second and Millennium Project Solutions in third. Closest to the Pin winner was Larry Chenier on the United Community Credit Union team. Chris Kosinski on the McCord Development team aced the longest drive award.

Organizers also recognized Dan Meaux for providing crawfish and shrimp for lunch.

The Chamber said Stonebridge at Newport again proved to be an ideal host site and praised the course staff, including the club’s new golf professional, for helping ensure a positive experience for players and sponsors alike.