13 Goose Creek CISD FFA Chapter Members Receive the Prestigious Lone Star FFA Degree

Story by: Kelly Mills, GCCISD Agriculture Science Teacher (Stuart FFA)

BAYTOWN – This summer, 25 FFA members from the four Goose Creek CISD FFA Chapters attended the 98th Annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 6-10, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 182,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real-world experiences through local, state and national competitions.

The 98th Annual Texas FFA State Convention recorded approximately 16,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.

The Lone Star FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth-grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, demonstrated their leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.

Goose Creek CISD was proudly represented by 13 students who were recognized for their achievements and awarded the Lone Star FFA Degree at this year’s convention. The Lone Star FFA Degree is the highest degree bestowed by the Texas FFA, and less than 3% of FFA members meet the requirements to receive this prestigious honor annually.

We are proud to acknowledge the following students and their respective FFA chapters for their accomplishments. Goose Creek Memorial FFA Chapter: Londyn Green, Aedan Guerrero, and Arielle Moses; Robert E. Lee FFA Chapter: Ruben Medrano, Rihanna Pacheco, and Malaya Strambler; Ross S. Sterling FFA Chapter: Taylor Fisher, Laura Gawrick, Xzhander Meza, Kylie Nesselrode, and Kayden Salter; and from Stuart Career Tech FFA Chapter: Ricky Harmon and Evelyn Kipe.

These students were among more than 3,000 FFA members to receive this esteemed degree. Congratulations!

For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.texasffa.org.