FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Live updates on scores around the area

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Here’s the scores for tonight. Just a reminder…North Shore plays tomorrow (Saturday) at 4 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas against South Oak Cliff. Both teams won state titles last year. Should be a doozy! Please share this link! Let everyone know the scores.
IF THE SCORES DON’T SEEM TO BE CHANGING, HIT YOUR REFRESH BUTTON (the circular arrow) IN THE TOP LEFT HAND CORNER OF THE PAGE.
OUR LOCAL NEWSPAPER TEAMS
Barbers Hill 40
Dayton 20 FINAL
Baytown Sterling 28
New Caney 27 FINAL
C. E. King 58
College Park 7 FINAL
Clear Creek 47
Channelview 9 FINAL
Fort Bend Marshall 14
Crosby 34 FINAL
New Caney Porter 27
Aldine MacArthur 28 FINAL
Splendora 37
Huffman Hargrave 16 FINAL
AROUND THE AREA
Alief Taylor 38
Houston Heights 24 FINAL
Alvin 17
Pearland Dawson 44 FINAL
Beaumont West Brook 28
Goose Creek Memorial 35 FINAL
Conroe Oak Ridge 35
Montgomery 42 FINAL
Cypress Falls 35
Fort Bend Travis 11 FINAL
Cypress Ridge 35
Clear Brook 30 FINAL
Cypress Springs 24
Cy-Fair 45 FINAL
Fort Bend Austin 21
Cypress Woods 46 FINAL
Fort Bend Crawford 28
Port Neches-Groves 23 FINAL UPSET ALERT!!!
Houston Lutheran South 49
St. John’s Academy 19 FINAL
Houston Memorial 59
Houston Bellaire 0 FINAL
Houston Stratford 33
Alief Hastings 6 FINAL
Humble Atascocita 21
Dickinson 7 FINAL
Humble Summer Creek 20
North Crowley 41 FINAL
Huntsville 30
Lake Belton 27 FINAL
Katy Morton Ranch 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 49 FINAL
Katy Paetow 7
Katy Jordan 34 FINAL
Klein Forest 19
Tomball 49 FINAL
La Porte 59
Galveston Ball 31 FINAL
New Caney West Fork 21
Clear Lake 31 FINAL
Richmond Foster 0
Fort Bend Hightower 54 FINAL
The Woodlands 58
Humble 0 FINAL
Waller 47
Conroe 24 FINAL
AROUND THE STATE
Aledo 31
Euless Trinity 7 FINAL
Allen 56
South Lake Carroll 35 FINAL
Austin Westlake 40
Prosper 49 4th UPSET ALERT!
Bridge City 0
West Orange-Stark 42 FINAL
East Chamber 56
St. Pius X 14 FINAL
Kilgore 50
Gilmer 64 FINAL
Port Arthur Memorial 29
Lufkin 7 FINAL
Ruston, LA 36
Longview 22 FINAL
Silsbee 24
Nederland 28 FINAL
Tyler 21
Highland Park 38 FINAL
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