FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Live updates on scores around the area

September 11, 2026 Star-Courier Front Page, Sports 0

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS! Here’s the scores for tonight. Just a reminder…North Shore plays tomorrow (Saturday) at 4 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas against South Oak Cliff. Both teams won state titles last year. Should be a doozy! Please share this link! Let everyone know the scores.

IF THE SCORES DON’T SEEM TO BE CHANGING, HIT YOUR REFRESH BUTTON (the circular arrow) IN THE TOP LEFT HAND CORNER OF THE PAGE.

OUR LOCAL NEWSPAPER TEAMS

Barbers Hill 40
Dayton 20  FINAL

Baytown Sterling 28
New Caney 27  FINAL

C. E. King 58
College Park 7 FINAL

Clear Creek 47
Channelview 9  FINAL

Fort Bend Marshall 14
Crosby 34  FINAL

New Caney Porter 27
Aldine MacArthur 28  FINAL

Splendora 37
Huffman Hargrave 16  FINAL

AROUND THE AREA
Alief Taylor 38
Houston Heights 24  FINAL

Alvin 17
Pearland Dawson 44  FINAL

Beaumont West Brook 28
Goose Creek Memorial 35  FINAL

Conroe Oak Ridge 35
Montgomery 42 FINAL

Cypress Falls 35
Fort Bend Travis 11  FINAL

Cypress Ridge 35
Clear Brook 30  FINAL

Cypress Springs 24
Cy-Fair 45  FINAL

Fort Bend Austin 21
Cypress Woods 46  FINAL

Fort Bend Crawford 28
Port Neches-Groves 23  FINAL                  UPSET ALERT!!!

Houston Lutheran South 49
St. John’s Academy 19  FINAL

Houston Memorial 59
Houston Bellaire 0  FINAL

Houston Stratford 33
Alief Hastings 6  FINAL

Humble Atascocita 21
Dickinson 7  FINAL

Humble Summer Creek 20
North Crowley 41  FINAL

Huntsville 30
Lake Belton 27  FINAL

Katy Morton Ranch 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 49  FINAL

Katy Paetow 7
Katy Jordan 34  FINAL

Klein Forest 19
Tomball 49  FINAL

La Porte 59
Galveston Ball 31  FINAL

New Caney West Fork 21
Clear Lake 31  FINAL

Richmond Foster 0
Fort Bend Hightower 54  FINAL

The Woodlands 58
Humble 0 FINAL

Waller 47
Conroe 24  FINAL

AROUND THE STATE

Aledo 31
Euless Trinity 7  FINAL

Allen 56
South Lake Carroll 35  FINAL

Austin Westlake 40
Prosper 49  4th                                                                          UPSET ALERT!

Bridge City 0
West Orange-Stark 42  FINAL

East Chamber 56
St. Pius X 14  FINAL

Kilgore 50
Gilmer 64  FINAL

Port Arthur Memorial 29
Lufkin 7 FINAL

Ruston, LA 36
Longview 22  FINAL

Silsbee 24
Nederland 28  FINAL

Tyler 21
Highland Park 38  FINAL

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