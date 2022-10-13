Area residents enjoy National Night Out

Pct. 3 Highlands Community Center hosts Festive Event

HIGHLANDS – National Night Out finally got the full attention of the community this year, after having a COVID pandemic and bad weather keeping the event curtailed for the last two years.

Officially sponsored by the Harris County Sheriff’s office, the event is meant to familiarize the residents of the community with their public safety officials, including Sheriff’s deputies, constable deputies, fire department personnel, EMT ambulance staff, and other first responders.

Also present at the event were a number of local businesses and organizations that wanted to meet the public and share information about their activities. This included the Harris County Public Library, Highlands Rotary Club, Highlands/Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce, Harris County Fire Marshal’s office, deputies from Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office, and deputies from the Sheriff’s office. The Water District, ESD#14 Emergency Service District, insurance company, and others were present in the community center.

Each community center throughout Harris County held some type of event to encourage public participation and engagement. In our area, NNO events were held at Crosby and Huffman Community Center, and in Channelview at Flukinger and Baldree centers. At Flukinger there was a disc jockey, and adults and children were dancing to various types of music.

Some of the NNO events were quite elaborate, and in Aldine and Greenspoint families and kids got to see horses, power boats, helicopters, and life saving demonstrations by EMS and FD units.

In Highlands, the atmosphere was festive, but not quite so dramatic. However, most people that attended felt that the evening was quite worthwhile, with a lot of interaction with public safety persons, and information shared both to and from these personnel.

Upcoming Pct. 3 events at the Community Center will include a Halloween Bash on Monday Oct. 31 with games, prizes, and snacks; a Thanksgiving “Pie-Give-Away” on Friday Nov. 18th, and Cookies and Pictures with Santa, Thursday Dec. 8th.