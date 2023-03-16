FM2100 set to Reopen this week

TxDOT has indicated that the 8-mile segment of FM2100 being rebuilt, from South Diamondhead in Crosby to FM1960 in Huffman, is set to reopen this week.

The widening and rebuilding of FM2100 started construction in 2019, and was expected to be complete by early 2021, but delays in this section and the segment south to Highlands extended the completion date. During construction there have been numerous serious accidents, as lanes were switched for construction.

The completed roadway, from I-10 to Huffman, will be four lanes divided by a median, and should help alleviate delays and congestion, TxDOT said.