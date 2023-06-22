Message from the Crosby Superintendent

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

The Crosby Fair and Rodeo just wrapped up, and we loved seeing our communities come together to celebrate the hard work of our Crosby ISD students. Let’s give you a rodeo roundup of the big winners:

• Grand Champion Steer – Peyton Turbitt, 11th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Steer – Abigail Brady, Crosby High School Class of 2023 graduate

• Junior Showmanship Steer – Peyton Givans, 5th grade, Barrett Elementary School

• Senior Showmanship Steer – Robert Sorenson, 12th grade, Crosby High School

• Grand ChampionLamb – Jaiden Grimes, 12th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Lamb – Chloe Hood, 8th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Grand Champion Goat – Jaiden Grimes, 12th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Goat – Kenley French, 7th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Grand Champion Ag Mechanics – Austin Eilers, 12th grade, Crosby High School

• Grand Champion Market Swine – Emma Niemtschk, 10th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Market Swine – Presley Purvis, 7th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Junior Showmanship Market Swine – Kami Fajkus, 8th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Senior Showmanship Market Swine – Addison Maxey, 11th grade, Crosby High School

• Grand Champion Horticulture – Addison Maxey, 11th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Horticulture – Christian Sims, Crosby High School Class of 2023 graduate

• Grand Champion Food – Sadie Manuel, 9th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Grand Champion Photography – Paisley Harlien, 8th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Reserve Champion Photography, Anna Ellisor, 7th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Grand Champion Sewing/Craft – Colby Chapman, 12th grade, Crosby High School

• Reserve Champion Sewing/Craft – Kayson Marek, 8th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Grand Champion Broiler – Kayson Marek, 8th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Reserve Champion Broiler – Colt Glover, 9th grade, Crosby High School

• Grand Champion Turkey – Harper Loggins, 6th grade, Crosby Middle School

• Reserve Champion Turkey – Preslee Harvey, 11th grade, Crosby High School

• Grand Champion Rabbit – Jace George, 5th grade, Barrett Elementary School

• Reserve Champion Rabbit – Brylee Brock, 9th grade, Crosby High School

The projects by these Crosby ISD students took sacrifice and time to create, and they ranged from a deer stand with a television to delicious cakes and cookies. Rodeo week is a special time of year to cap off a wonderful school year. Thank you to the entire Crosby Fair and Rodeo Association board members and the dozens and dozens of volunteers who helped pull it off.

As we move into the middle of June, I wanted to share a quick reminder to families. We would love for your students to be verified and/or registered as soon as possible for the 2023-2024 School Year. You can access our website www.crosbyisd.org/back-to-school to start the process. It only takes about 10 minutes per student. You can also find the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar to download, print, and hang on the family refrigerator. We also have school supply lists for elementary students if you are trying to get back-to-school shopping done early!

In the meantime, I hope everyone is taking time this summer to enjoy making memories with your loved ones. There’s never a better time for quality family time.

We are Better Together! Go Coogs!