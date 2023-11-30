Crosby: All-District Athletes; Testing; Holiday Performances

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

It is officially the holiday season and there is a chill in the air. As we enjoy this time of year, let’s also celebrate our students. Congratulations to the following Crosby High School students who were recognized as All-District athletes, making the grade and being among the best at their sport.

In volleyball for District 17-5A: Kaley Adair (Academic All District and 2nd Team All District); Emma Hattaway (Academic All District); Samantha Bell Land (Academic All District); Kate Valt (Academic All District and 1st Team All District); Maya Grace (Academic All District and 2nd Team All District); Kylie Green (Academic All District); Hannah Daniel (Academic All District); Erica Oney (Academic All District); and Kali Mason (Academic All District).

In cross country for District 17-5A: Ivan Armendariz (2nd Team All District).

In tennis for District 17-5A: the doubles team of Brendan Berry and Miranda Perez (Honorable Mention All District).

In football for District 8-5A: Copelin Windfont (Academic All District and 1st Team All District); Levi Fontenot (Academic All District and 1st Team All District); Malik Windfont (1st Team All District); Brandt Wright (2nd Team All District); Wesley Yarbrough (2nd Team All District); Chad Burks (2nd Team All District); Devin Holman (Honorable Mention); Joel Paredes (Honorable Mention); Kade Eudy (Academic All District and Honorable Mention All District); Luis Juarez (Honorable Mention); Evan Egans (Honorable Mention); Jordan Bass (Honorable Mention); Jonah Griffin (Academic All District and Honorable Mention All District); Cole Langley (Honorable Mention); Gabriel Fernandez (Honorable Mention); Jake Brown (Honorable Mention); Nathan O’Flaherty (Academic All District and Honorable Mention All District); Aanson Johnson (Honorable Mention); Cash Glover (Academic All District and Honorable Mention All District); Gavin Ramirez (Academic All District); Hank Barrientes (Academic All District); Johnnie Carter (Academic All District); and Nicholas Samuel (Academic All District).

As we wrap up the first semester of school, we’re entering the heart of the testing. Elementary campuses (Drew, Barrett, Crosby, and Newport) will be holding milestone testing on December 4th through 6th. During these dates and times, we kindly ask that no visitors come to campuses: Monday, December 4: 5th Grade Science Milestone testing; Tuesday, December 5: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grade Reading Milestone testing; and Wednesday, December 6: 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 4th Grade Math Milestone testing. Please also note that Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School students will be taking final exams throughout December. The campuses will share the testing schedule with parents as we get closer. We appreciate your cooperation on those days so students and staff can be focused in a quiet, learning environment.

We invite families to enjoy our December holiday performances, most of which are free to attend. I wanted to share the list from all our campuses to make it easy for you to save on your phone or calendar and to share with family members who might like to attend.

Crosby High School

Dec. 7, 8, & 9“Bob’s Christmas Tale”CHS Performing Arts Center

Dec. 12, 7pmFree Band ConcertCHS Performing Arts Center

Dec. 13, 5:45pmFamily Movie NightCougar Stadium

Dec. 14, 7pmFree CHS Choir Holiday ConcertCHS Performing Arts Center

Crosby Middle School

Dec. 6, 6:30pmDance Winter Showcase

Dec. 12, 6pm & 7pmChoir Concerts

Dec. 14, 6pmFine Arts Fa-La-La Showcase

Dec. 19, 6pm – Beginner Band / Jazz Band Concert7:15pm – Cadet, Concert, & Symphonic Band Concert

Crosby Elementary School

Dec. 19, 5pm1st Grade Music Performance

Dec. 20, 5pm2nd Grade Music Performance

Barrett Elementary School

Dec. 14, 5:30pmKindergarten Christmas Program

Dec. 14, 6:30pm1st Grade Christmas Program

Newport Elementary School

Dec. 14, 9:30am1st Grade Performance

Dec. 14, 2:30pm2nd Grade Performance

Drew Elementary School

Dec. 20, 2-4 pm 3rd – 5th grade Christmas Music Program

Dec. 20, 6-7 p m K – 2nd Grade Christmas Music Program

Crosby Kindergarten Center

Dec. 12, 5:30-7pmPre-K Winter Wonderland

Dec. 14 , 5:30 – 7pm Kindergarten Winter Wonderland

We’re looking forward to our families having a chance to make new memories ahead of the Winter Break, which runs from December 22 – January 5 for students.

Finally, the Crosby ISD Board of Trustees recognized student groups for their achievements this semester, from audio-visual students to FFA leaders. Among some of the highlights: the Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School JROTC cadet corps has grown to more than 160 students, and JROTC students have participated in more than 70 community service events. Our fine arts program is also shining. The Crosby High School choir has more than doubled in participation in the last two years, and the band program set a record 12th consecutive year earning all Division 1 ratings at the UIL Region Marching Contest. The Big Red Machine also competed in the UIL State Military Marching Contest at Baylor University in Waco. There is so much to be proud of as we close the chapter on November and prepare to start the Spring Semester in January.

We are Moving Forward! Go Coogs!