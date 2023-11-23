Harris County Health offers free COVID-19 booster shots

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) now offers the updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The updated vaccines are free at HCPH for community members 6 months and older without health insurance or whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.

In September 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The updated vaccines (or boosters) are recommended for everyone 6 months and older who has completed their primary vaccine series. They are designed to protect against the Omicron variant and other circulating virus strains.

“With the cool weather approaching this fall and winter, as well as the holidays, it is important for families to stay up to date with their COVID- 19 and flu vaccines,” said Ericka Brown, MD, Local Health Authority for HCPH. “The updated COVID-19 vaccines provide the best protection against the most recent strains of the virus, and they are safe and effective for people of all ages.”

To schedule a COVID- 19 vaccine appointment a t HCPH locations, please visit vacstrac.hctx.net or call (832) 927-8787. HCPH also offers flu shots at its health clinics and sites. People can receive the flu and COVID-19 shots simultaneously.

The COVID-19 vaccines are provided to eligible participants through the enrollment of the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) Program and the CDC’s Bridge Access Program to adults 18 and over.

In addition, people with health insurance can receive their flu and COVID-19 vaccines from local healthcare providers, health centers, and pharmacies. Visit vaccines.gov to find locations near you.