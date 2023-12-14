Crosby Holiday Parade goes on despite rain threat

By David Taylor Managing Editor

The annual Christmas Light Parade in Crosby went on despite the threat of rain—until the end. Organizer Eddie Foster, watched the skies for hours leading up to the parade. At 5 p.m., he made a call. “We’re going to go ahead, rain or not,” he said.

Foster watched the weather as one line of showers pushed through the area. Then, just before 6 p.m. he made the call for the parade to begin slightly early.

While he was watching the radar, hundreds of families and children lined the parade route that was the same as the one for the bicentennial parade.

Anxious children were ready to see the jolly guy make his grand entrance.

Finally, with a drop of rain here or there, the parade got underway.

“It was a little shorter than normal because a lot of our normal participants thought it was going to be storming,” he said.

As the parade wound down FM 2100 and onto First Street, cheers of glee could be heard above the Christmas music being played on the floats as they passed. Kids and their parents were scooping up the candy loot.

Then all the fun came to a hault.

Just as the parade made a turn onto Wahl Street, the raindrops began to increase. Then as the parade headed back down FM 2100, it became a storm. Everyone scattered and ran for cover in their vehicles.

While it was brief, the parade was still a lot of fun and the children enjoyed seeing their favorite guy, Santa Claus.