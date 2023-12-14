Snow in Crosby; Future Teachers; CES Flights; math

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

The chill in the air means we are just days away from Christmas and the start of a new year. Although we don’t typically have snow in this part of the area, that doesn’t mean our students can’t experience the fun of snow! More than 400 students from our elementary schools had a chance to experiences now this month, thanks to the Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. Staff members and volunteers transformed the Crosby Community Center into the North Pole, complete with Santa Claus. Students had a chance to share their wish lists with Santa, enjoy cookies, and make crafts. These holiday parties are something the Crosby Community Center does each year, and our kids just love it.

Our students have continued to achieve this month. Congratulations go out to the Crosby High School Choir freshman singer Eduardo Palomo. He advanced during the third round of Pre-Area State auditions. Eduardo secured 4th chair, being only one of 5 chosen for his section. Way to go, Eduardo!

Crosby High School is growing future teachers! Students, Bella Chapman and Taylor Hannan, competed at the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) conference this month. They created an interactive bulletin board on the life cycle of butterflies designed to engage elementary students. They impressed the judges so much that they are now advancing to the State competition this spring at the Kalahari Resort. Great job, Bella and Taylor!

A shout-out to Crosby Elementary School for hosting around-the-world “flights” for students to see different holiday celebrations across the globe. “CES Airways Flight 101” made its first stop in Mexico. Students had a chance to wear holiday pajamas and bring luggage. They had to show their “passports” and have them stamped before boarding their pretend plane. At Drew Elementary, Charlene the Elf is hiding out each day for a lucky staff member to find and receive a surprise! All elementary campuses are hosting dress-up days this month to celebrate the holidays, including “Mad About Plaid” Day at Barrett Elementary and “Ugly Sweater” Day at Newport Elementary.

I wanted to give kudos to the math team at Crosby High School. They transformed a boot camp for Algebra I and II students into a carnival atmosphere. Students who needed extra instruction had a chance to enjoy a personalized and compelling learning experience. It didn’t feel like a study session as much as spending some time under the big top. Our teachers and campus leaders are doing big things to help our students succeed.

Thanks to Friendly Ford of Crosby, ten more staff members received free oil changes for having perfect attendance in November. What’s so great is that Friendly Ford comes to our campuses to change the oil, so our staff members don’t have to leave the campus and can check one thing off their personal ‘to do’ list.

One programming note! The Crosby ISD free student- run grocery distribution at Cougar Stadium will take a break for the holidays. Our next Thursday grocery giveaway will happen in January and will continue most Thursdays throughout the spring semester. Any family in need is welcome. The hours of operation are 9am-Noon.

The school district’s Winter Break is scheduled for December 22 through January 5 for students. Teachers return on January 5, while students return on January 8. I hope the next few weeks are filled with love and light for our families. There’s no better place to be for the holidays than Crosby and Barrett Station.

Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

We are Moving Forward! Go Coogs!