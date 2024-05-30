Crosby Rodeo opens May 31 thru June 8

Community ready for biggest, best Annual Event

For 78 years, fans looking for a good ole time and a place to return to their country roots turn out for the Crosby Fair and Rodeo. This year will be the best in recent years, with a lineup that will excite young and old with rodeo competition, a fair with lots of rides, a barbecue cookoff, and great musical entertainment to dance the night away.

Rick Loggins, director of public relations for the CFR, said this year was a banner year for the organization in awarding scholarships.

“We had a lot more applications this year, and it’s hard to say no to our own kids who grew up in this community,” he said. “They were outstanding applicants, and this is all made possible by the support of the community for the rodeo and fair every year.”

While some things remain the same, there is a noticeable change at the Rock’n C Arena this year.

“We did a refresh on the facilities,” Loggins said.

Most notable is the paint job that sports a bright Cougar red.

“I’m told you can probably see it from space,” he smiled.

Crosby Fair & Rodeo Performers

Returning to take the stage to kick off the week’s festivities on Friday, May 31 is Bag of Donuts, a New Orleans-based party band that’s a little non-traditional for what’s expected at a rodeo.

The fan favorites come dressed in a flair for kabuki make-up and extravagant costumes. The four Louisiana natives play and sing cover songs in a style they have self-branded as Superpop.

Doors open for all shows at 5 p.m. and a show start time of 7 p.m.

Saturday’s show opens with Logan Beard followed by The 22’s. The following weekend the rodeo hosts Randall King on Friday night, June 7, and Dylan Wheeler closes out the rodeo with a concert on Saturday night, June 8.

The annual BBQ Cookoff and carnival open the rodeo on May 31 at 5 p.m. The cookoff continues the following morning at 8 a.m. with judging later in the day.

The 78th annual Crosby Fair and Rodeo parade winds down FM 2100 on Saturday, June 1 beginning at 10 a.m.

On Monday, the animals move in, and through Thursday, own the arena with projects being presented and judged throughout the day. (See the website for a detailed schedule.)

Thursday is one of the biggest days of the rodeo, especially for the young people who have worked hard to raise their projects and compete earlier in the week—it’s auction day!

“We really encourage everyone to register as a buyer and come out and support these kids,” Loggins pleaded.

He also reminded them that even if they don’t think they can afford to buy an animal on their own, they can always go in together with several families or buyers to purchase one in the auction. Participants in the auction can also do ‘add ons’ where they might not have won the bid but want to contribute to a student and can put money on their project.

“Buyers will come from all over east Harris County to participate in the auction. It’s a big day for us and we invite everyone to come out and bid on an animal and support the kids of Crosby,” he said.

Loggins said the organization earns between $400k and $500k during the week and much of that goes to scholarships and expenses.

Outside of Friday night football games, the fair and rodeo is the largest event in Crosby every year.