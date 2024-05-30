Dayton High School Graduates Celebrate Resilience and Gratitude at Commencement

Dayton High School marked commencement exercises on Friday, May 24, at the Montagne Center, located on the esteemed campus of Lamar University in Beaumont.

Valedictorian David Coll Leon delivered a valedictorian speech that encapsulated the collective journey of the graduating class of 2024. He reflected on the challenges and triumphs of their high school careers, emphasizing their resilience in the face of adversity. Despite the difficulties, he urged his fellow graduates to find the silver lining in every situation, fostering a positive outlook that brings fulfillment and strengthens bonds with friends and family.

Expressing gratitude to parents, teachers, and mentors for their unwavering support, Leon acknowledged their role in shaping their success.

“To our parents, families, and friends, your unwavering encouragement, sacrifices, and love have been the bedrock to our success. To our dedicated teachers, thank you for your commitment to our education for instilling in us the values of perseverance, integrity, and intellectual curiosity. I don’t think this speech would be complete if I didn’t thank my parents, my brother, and my entire family for all their support, love, and guidance,” he said.

In her salutatorian address that preceded Leon’s, Marisol Moran reflected on the transition the graduates are making as they step into young adulthood, creating their own niche in life.

“Future graduates, we have all anxiously awaited our moment on the stage when we receive our well-earned award. Being here is a privilege for all of us, to be surrounded by our peers and well-wishers to take the final step of our high school careers. Graduation is a time of great anticipation, a time of reflection and consideration, preparing for college, and for others, preparing for enlistment or entering the workforce. Regardless of the path, we are all learning to navigate adulthood,” Moran said.

The halls of Dayton High School have borne witness to countless cherished memories that will endure in the hearts of its graduates for years to come, Moran said.

“We have been given the tools to persevere, to lead, and to approach the future with a level head. From today forward, what we do and how we do it will define us to the world. Our achievements will cut a path for future generations, so let’s approach our trials and tribulations with perseverance, charisma, integrity, and conviction,” she said.