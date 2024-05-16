Turner Chevrolet Car Show Shines Amid Houston Area Floods

While flooding was going on around the Houston area, nothing could stop the much-anticipated Turner Chevrolet Car Show. For eight years, only skipping during the pandemic, the show has attracted muscle and antique cars and trucks from all over the Gulf Coast including an entry from Marshall, Texas this weekend.

The event is more than a competition—it’s family.

Many of the entrants and competitors are friends and covet the time they spend for the weekend here in Crosby.

At least 80 of the 300- plus in attendance on Saturday competed and 20 of those entries scored trophies for their hard work and investment.

Fans and competitors alike were happy to see owner Robert Turner in attendance with his son Robbie.

“This is our 10th anniversary this year owning this dealership,” he said. “We also own two other stores in Nederland, JK Chevrolet and JK Subaru. We’ve owned those since 2000,” Turner said.

It’s not how long he’s been in the business.

Turner started his car dealership career in 1976 in Dallas, Texas at Freemont Oldsmobile. He worked for several different companies and partnered with some guys in a store called Reliable Chevrolet in Richardson and Showcase Chevrolet in Dallas. He went to work for them in 1989 but sold his partnership and moved to South Texas. He’s been here since.

“Like they used to say, we were selling cars like candy bars,” he laughed. That was until manufacturers began making changes and the pandemic hit the auto industry hard.

“Now they want us to do pre-sales. Order what you want and a few weeks later, it shows up and you take delivery. That’s just the way to do it these days,” he said.

“We all hated it at first, then we learned to love it.”

Turner said they weren’t giving all their money to the banks for flooring all those cars and trucks.

“If you’re not making the car payments, we are,” he laughed. “The less we’re having to make car payments on stock on the lot, the better deals we can make for our customers,” he said.

Turner said the customer can order custom, and not have to take delivery on options they don’t want. Four to six weeks later it’s sitting on the lot waiting for the customer.

Turner has turned the store over to his son.

“I’ve had a good run. Some people wait too long to hang on. I think that’s wrong. I think you turn it over to the next generation when you’re young enough to help them launch and recover from any mistakes they make,” he said.

Turner said they’ll make mistakes, but you’re there to counsel and coach them through it all.

The auto show is in its eighth year and Turner said it’s like a family reunion.

“They get to talk to people who can help them with their project, or buy a part they’ve been looking for, or meet folks who paid someone to do their car,” Turner said. “It becomes stories and memories for a lifetime.”

Here’s a list of the entrants who placed at the car show:

Turners Choice Award – Mike Schoch 1967 Chevy Chevelle

Best Interior – Anne Woodall 1960 Chevy Impala

Best Engine – Raymond Riojas 1966 Chevy Nova

Best Paint – Wallace & Martha Arthur 1933 Ford Coupe

Longest Distance – Marshall, Texas Clifford Cole 1937 Chevy Coupe

Best of Show – Austin Gandy 1963 Chevy Corvette

Muscle: 1st Place – Jennifer Byrd 1969 Chevy Camaro

2nd Place – Austin Gandy 1967 Chevy Camaro

Modern Muscle: 1st Place – Kevin & Pam Ross 2024 Chevy Camaro

2nd Place – Stuart Northup 1996 Chevy Corvette

Sports Car: 1st Place – Frank Henderson 1969 Chevy Camaro

2nd Place – Beatriz Riojas 2021 Toyota Supra

Antique: 1st Place – Dalton Darby 1934 Ford Truck

2nd Place – Mike Shepherd 1938 Plymouth Coupe

Classic: 1st Place – Rufus Larkin 1960 Chevy Impala

2nd Place – Randy Barnes 1967 Chevy Malibu

Trucks 1900 – 1969: 1st Place – Stephanie Merlos & John Ashley 1941 Ford

2nd Place – Mike Terry 1965 Chevy C10

Trucks 1970 – 2024: 1st Place – Charles Cunningham 1984 Chevy C10

2nd Place – Juhn Hulsey 1972 Chevy C10