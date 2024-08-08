Chamber Welcomes New Educators

CROSBY-HUFFMAN BACK-2-SCHOOL

The school bell will ring earlier this year for the start of school in both Huffman and Crosby ISDs this year than ever before. Huffman swings open its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 7 with Crosby following the next day, Aug. 8. Early starts also mean an early exit. Neither school calendar will spill over into June with both finishing the year on Friday, May 29.

Every year, the Crosby- Huffman Chamber of Commerce hosts a back-to-school luncheon for new educators joining the district. It’s a great opportunity for the business community to introduce themselves to new teachers who may be moving into the district or commuting and need their services.

The event was hosted by Crosby Church and their gymnasium was packed with educators and chamber members. It was also a time for both superintendents to welcome their new staff members and give them the goals for the new year.

“This year, Crosby ISD’s theme is committed to excellence,” said Superintendent Paula Patterson. The district will enter its second year on a four-day schedule and anticipation for the STAAR testing results is high to see if there were advances or setbacks.

“From the classroom to the board room, we’re committed to student success. Each of you will play a vital role in making that happen,” Patterson told the teachers.

“I have a message for you that works for any educator, and really anyone who’s in a work environment. Where you work, where you serve, is a reflection of you. What you put in, is what you get out. You are not in your organization, or your school district, or on your campus to receive from others. It is what you contribute,” she said.

The district will also have to contend with growth across all campuses. Overall district enrollment on the last day of the 2023-24 school year was 6,895 students at Crosby. Enrollment is anticipated to be 7,050 students at the start of the 2024-25 school year, an increase of approximately 155 students. That sounds small, but it’s an additional seven to eight classrooms, several more bus routes, and a changing landscape zoning students to different campuses where there’s space.

“Part of this year’s commitment to excellence is focused on the future. It’s a year of construction in Crosby ISD. Just last night, the board of trustees and I broke ground on the new expansion of Crosby High School. In late fall of next year, we’ll open the doors to a new academic wing and an expanded CTE space. We’ll instantly increase the classroom and lab space by 50 percent and room for 900 additional students,” she said.

They are also underway replacing the turf at Cougar Stadium.

“The new playing surface will be sturdier, and more shock absorbent for our student athletes, which will equate to a safer place for them to play. Once the football season concludes, we’ll begin the process of replacing the track,” she added.

Patterson also said they would continue with the partnership with the YMCA to offer after school and all-day Friday childcare at a discounted rate for Crosby families.

“Thanks to a huge community donation, students in our after-school programs will also enjoy exciting instructional field trips on Fridays. We’ll continue our weekly food drives in the CMS parking lot in partnership with the Houston Food Bank,” she said.

Huffman ISD passed their bond and has sold the first half of those bonds, some $45 million approximately.

The district is finishing up plans on the new CTE building that will cost $30 million-plus. The design is nearly finished.

“Our enrollment continues to be flat for now,” said Superintendent Dr. Benny Soileau.

He blames the delayed construction on FM 2100 as slowing the growth spurt they can see is coming.

“The economy is another issue. It’s coming, but it’s slow growth for now,” he said.

Last year, they were staffed for the anticipated growth, but it didn’t come and now they seem to be overstaffed.

“We’ve eliminated 20- 25 positions in the last six months through attrition. We scrutinize every position that comes along,” he said, including a growing special education population.

Soileau said they’ve lost $7 million in buying power on a $38 million budget because of inflation.

Despite the problems, Soileau remains optimistic, especially with his new educators this fall.

“Teaching is not just a profession, but a calling. Your presence here signifies your commitment to shaping the future of our society,” he told them at the luncheon.

Soileau emphasized and thanked the chamber of commerce who, he said, plays a crucial role in supporting public schools and educators.

“The collaboration between our schools and local businesses is a vital relationship supporting economic development in our community. That partnership helps ensure that our educational programs are enriched with real world experiences and opportunities that prepare our students for success beyond the classroom,” he said emphatically.