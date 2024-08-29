Crosby ISD: Financial Success, New Middle School, and Student Achievement are 2024-25 Goals

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

It’s almost September! Each year, I like to do a community check-in and share with you the State of the District as we move further into the school year. I’ve recently shared portions of this update with staff members at Convocation and at a community breakfast with community leaders, pastors, and business owners.

Here are 5 things you should know for 2024-25

1. The state of our district is sound. We are on the right path financially, as the Board of Trustees approved a non-deficit budget for the current fiscal year. We are among the 20% of districts in Texas not operating in the red this year. On the other hand, it’s estimated that 80% of districts, out of 1200 districts across the state, have a deficit budget. Many are having to make tough choices. We are expanding and moving forward.

2. A new, second middle school. The Board of Trustees gave the green light to start the process of building a new, second middle school. This school will begin as a 6th grade only center with room to expand. We have not yet chosen the location, purchased land, drawn up blueprints, or determined a construction timeline. It’s important for me to explain the finances behind this project. The funds are coming from the remainder of the bond monies that Crosby ISD voters approved in 2017. Those funds have continued to collect interest, and we now have enough to complete the second item on our priority list. That project list was approved by the Board of Trustees, based on recommendations from the citizen construction committee. We will update you every step of the way.

3. We are laser focused on three ways to improve student achievement this year. Number 1: write a little a lot. Number 2: better instruction. Number 3: more time on task. “Writing a little a lot” is exactly what it says. We’re not asking students to sit down and write a five-page essay each day. “Writing a little a lot” will build their writing ability and their critical thinking skills. In reading, kindergarten through 3rd grade students will receive 30 minutes of phonics instruction daily, readers will go home with students daily, and decodable readers will go home with students on a weekly basis. We know that students who are strong in phonics have a higher likelihood of becoming strong readers.

4. Student and staff safety. I cannot go into specific details, but we enhanced and hardened building safety measures at every campus over the summer. We are also utilizing the P3 Anonymous Alert system again this year. Anyone in the community can report more than two dozen concerning and suspicious behaviors through the P3 campus app.

5. A number to remember: 7,000! Crosby ISD is a 5A Division 1 district, and our enrollment will top 7,000 students very soon. We all know there is growth throughout our communities. Unfortunately, our infrastructure has not kept up. The school district is currently expanding Crosby High School with an opening date in the middle of next school year. However, our communities need more roads and wider roads to handle the population boom. The thoroughfares in our communities are the same ones I remember when I was a young girl growing up in Crosby / Barrett Station. The population is 10 times what it was then. Very soon, we will begin gathering thoughts on different ways to adjust to the increased traffic on our roadways for next school year. We can never start planning too early for improvements.

So that’s the State of the District in five bullet points. As always, we appreciate your time and support.

Lastly, Happy Homecoming! The Crosby ISD 2024 Homecoming celebration is coming up on Friday, September 13. We’re hosting free games, giveaways, and classic cars in the circle drive outside Crosby High School. The party runs from 4:30 until 6pm, followed by a Spirit Walk from CHS to Cougar Stadium. The varsity football game features our Cougars vs Fort Bend Marshall. At halftime, the 2024 CHS homecoming court will be crowned. I can’t wait to celebrate with current students, staff members, and alumni. All community members are invited to join the celebration. The fun outside CHS is free for all families and kids of all ages. I hope to see everyone in their best and brightest Cougar Red!

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!