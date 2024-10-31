Crosby Fairgrounds to host Dog Show Nov. 8 thru 10

CROSBY–The Cypress Creek Kennel Club will present a three day Dog Show event on Friday through Sunday, November 8, 9, and 10 at the Crosby Fairgrounds, 14900 FM 2100 in Crosby 77532.

The Kennel Club welcomes spectators, and emphasizes there is no charge for admission. You are invited to come watch and meet beautiful purebred dogs.

You can talk to exhibitors, handlers and breeders, and learn what dog shows are all about.

The event includes a Saturday Lunch break, where Pros will teach kids how to show their dog.

On Sunday, the Lunch break will include 25 youngsters ages 5 through 9, who will get to show a registered dog to an AKC licensed judge. This will be an audience favorite. The Cypress Creek Kennel Club says if you don’t now have a Pure Breed dog, they will find you one!

The Schedule calls for Friday and Saturday Beginner Puppy, Friday Best Bred by Exhibitor, Saturday Best Puppy, Sunday Best Veteran. Saturday RPH Clinic over noon, Sunday PeeWee.

For more information, you can contact the club, at cypresscreekkennelclub@ gmail.com. See also the ad on Page 2 of this issue. You are invited to come by the Crosby Fairgrounds any of these three days, if you want to see an American Kennel Club dog show.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Cypress Creek Kennel Club will be presenting a $1000 scholarship to the Best Junior, with the message that “You are the Future of Our Sport!”