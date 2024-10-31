Crosby ISD trustee election features one contested race with 3 candidates;

While there are three positions open in the Crosby ISD school board race, there is only one contested position. Two years ago, the entire board was up for election, but this year only features three races.

The board is comprised of six single-member district trustees and one at large trustee. Elections are normally held biennially on the November uniform election date.

Three seats are up for election this year including single member districts 2 and 7, and At Large seat 6. Incumbent Kea Lynn Lewis in Position 2 is unopposed.

Incumbent Phillip Chapman, in At Large Seat 6, is also unopposed in the election.

The only race that is contested is Position 7 that includes incumbent Jennifer Roach and challengers Stacey Paine, and Andrew Heitz.

Each of those candidates were sent a short questionnaire to introduce themselves to the public. Each question had a minimum of words placed on each question. None of their responses have been edited.

Here are the questions and the responses. Stacey Paine did not reply to our request.

How many school board meetings have you attended?

Jennifer Roach – I’ve attended over 150 board meetings, including 100+ in CISD. In four years on the board, I’ve missed only one regular meeting.

Andrew Heitz – I utilize the YouTube streaming service to catch the board meetings and have made a few in person.

Stacey Paine – No reply.

What kind of activities have you already participated in with the schools that would demonstrate your interest and commitment to the students?

Jennifer Roach – For 10 years, I’ve consistently served our schools—as a principal at CKC for 5 years, a school board trustee for 4, and a volunteer during my sons’ time at CES, DES, CMS, and CHS. I have supported CEF and attend many school and community events for various student groups.

Andrew Heitz – Our family supports the CEF where possible. I volunteer time coaching recreational sports in the community and enjoy watching a diverse group of kids grow into their skills. I interact with many of our students through involvement in sports today.

Stacey Paine – No reply.

Why are you running for school board?

Jennifer Roach – I am running for re-election to ensure that all students receive a high quality education in a safe, nurturing environment, that our teachers and staff feel supported and valued, and that our district is a source of pride in our community.

Andrew Heitz – I have children in the district, and I want the best possible education for them. Crosby has been a wonderful community to our family. We will soon have more neighbors coming to town and have a need to ensure that we are positioned sustainably for that growth.

Stacey Paine – No reply.

Do you believe in passing school bonds to pay for new schools to address the growth?

Jennifer Roach – While I understand the community’s concerns, the reality is that Texas school funding relies heavily on bonds for new schools. We need classrooms to educate students. I may not fully agree with this system, but it’s the method we have to address growth in our district and maintain quality education.

Andrew Heitz – School bonds are necessary from time to time. However, in the immediate future I wouldn’t encourage presenting the community with another bond. Our community has been very resilient. Maximizing use of current funds for infrastructure growth should be exhausted before we burden the community.

Stacey Paine – No reply.

Early Voting by personal appearance is underway and runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 5 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 88 polling locations throughout Harris County and voters can use any of them to cast their vote. Harris County has the reputation for long ballots so be prepared before entering the voting booth by visiting HarrisVotes.com to familiarize yourself with your ballot. Don’t forget to bring some form of personal identification. That can include a Texas driver license, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. Military ID with photo, Texas election ID certificate, U.S. Passport, or U.S. citizenship certificate with photo.

For those relying on public transportation, METRO will offer voters free rides to and from the polling locations. Voters will disclose to their bus driver if they’re coming from a voting location or going to one.