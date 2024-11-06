Arkema hosts two more settlement meetings

CROSBY–Arkema settlement administrators will be back in Crosby this week to meet with constituents who did not register during their September meetings to have their property evaluated for the clean-up program as part of a $24million settlement of a class-action lawsuit.

“We were trying to get 400 properties to work on originally and we haven’t met that goal. We’d like to host a couple more town hall meetings to reach that number,” said settlement administrator Ed Gentle III.

A postcard was sent by the settlement adjudicators inviting residents affected by the incident to a Town Hall meeting on Nov. 6 and 7, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the David H. McNerney American Legion Post 658 VFW, 14890 FM 2100 in Crosby.

Ed Gentle, settlement administrator, will describe the property testing and clean-up program and help residents with their paperwork to register their property for the program.

Town Hall dates are Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a last one from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A second set of meetings will be Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the exact same time as Wednesday.

Gentle had compelling reasons to come to the meeting and get properties cleaned up.

“Dioxins can be blown by the wind so even if your property will be cleaned up, it’s important to make sure your neighbor knows as well,” he said.

Gentle estimated the affected area spans three counties—Harris, Liberty, Chambers—and possibly affected as many as 10,000 households.

Gentle, who has been the settlement administrator in numerous previous cases around the country estimated that the diminution of property values after such an event could be as much as 9 percent.

“Off each $100,000, that’s an additional $9,000 we can put back in your pocket and we are able to provide you with a letter you can show a potential buyer that you’re clean,” he said.

“Your health is also spared because dioxins can cause cancer.”

Anyone can come to any day or time of the town hall meetings that was affected by the event within a 7- mile radius. Most homes within that area have been notified by post card or letter.

The settlement administrator will offer a brief presentation on the program at the beginning of each meeting, and staff will be available to help complete claim forms for your house/property.

On Wednesday night, November 6, 2024. At 6:30 p.m., they will host a party at the David H. McNerney American Legion Post 658 VFW. Even if you have already completed the claim form, they encourage everyone affected by the Arkema event to join them for some food and refreshment and an opportunity to discuss the program and answer questions.

If you cannot make it to a meeting or the party, please visit crosbyharveysettlement.com for updates regarding the program.

Three companies have applied to do the work and will enter a bid process shortly after the town hall meetings.

The cleanup will involve soil testing, about two to three drill holes, compare the results and the dirtiest ones will get cleaned first.

“I think there will also be money left to test the interior of homes as well. When we test the interior, we wet wipe sample spots in the home. We’ll go to the most contaminated homes first and continue till we run out of money,” he said.

Gentle said occasionally homes and properties affected by an event such as the Harvey event at Arkema can develop a reputation.

“You don’t want that hanging over your head when it comes time to sell your property. If we’re able to remediate, that will help in the long run with the sell of your home and property,” he said.