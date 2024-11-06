Crosby’s High’s Big Red Machine Ranks Among Top 4 Military Marching Bands in Texas

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

Congratulations to the Crosby High School Band for being recognized as one of the top 4 high school military marching bands in Texas. On October 30, The Big Red Machine traveled to Waco to perform in the UIL state championships at Baylor University. The band competed against 11 other 5A/6A bands in the preliminary round, before being named one of the five finalists. The band’s evening performance blew me away and led to a standing ovation inside McLane Stadium. Before the finals, I told the band that everyone at home was rooting for them. The band did not disappoint. Their final routine was sharper, crisper, and one of the best we’ve ever seen. They earned 4th place – one of the highest achievements ever for the Crosby High School Band. Kudos to the student-musicians, their parents, band directors, Mr. Kevin Knight and Mr. Zachary Sanchez, and everyone who pitched in to take our band program to a new level. Your hard work paid off!

November is National Gratitude Month, and we are extremely thankful for the brave men and women from Crosby / Barrett Station who have served in the armed forces. On Monday, November 11, Crosby ISD students – from our kindergarten Cougars to our graduating seniors – will put on a patriotic program in honor of Veterans Day. Harris County is home to the largest population of veterans in Texas, and the celebration at Cougar Stadium is one of the largest ceremonies by a school district in our region. We invite veterans, their families, and all community members to attend our ceremony at 7pm on November 11. We ask that veterans arrive by 6:30pm so we can ensure you will be recognized by name and your branch of service.

On November 1, crews completed the final concrete pour for the second floor of the new Crosby High School academic wing. The entire CHS expansion project remains on track for an opening in the fall of 2025. So far, crews have used 2300 cubic yards of cement, 90 tons of rebar, and 360 tons of steel for the project that will increase classroom and lab space by 50% at CHS. There are two components to the expansion. The new academic wing and an expansion of the CTE (Career and Technical Education) Center to build additional welding and carpentry labs. If you would like to keep up with the project’s progress, we have created a construction blog on our website: www.crosbyisd.org/ crosbyhighschoolexpansion.

Let’s give a shoutout to the Crosby High School student-athletes who made this year’s District 18-5A Academic All District Tennis Team: Manuel Cavazos (senior); Ella Jones (sophomore); Damian Alonso (sophomore); Jorge Arauz, Jr. (senior); Patricio Salazar (senior); and Maya Fuentes Logan (junior). These students are skilled on the tennis courts as they are in the classroom.

We were so excited to celebrate the first student to reach their reading goal and earn a free pizza from Marco’s Pizza in Crosby. Camila Castillo is a first grader at Barrett Elementary School. She read her heart out and reached her goal of reading 360 pages in the district’s “Pages for Pizza” reading incentive program. All of our first and second graders are eligible to earn a free pizza this school year!

On the agriculture front, we want to say congratulations to Crosby Middle School 6th grade student Peyton Givans. She had some big wins at the Harris County Fair and Rodeo against some of the best cattle in the county! Peyton and her 1,117 pound Maine Anjou steer named “Tik Tok” won Grand Champion Exotic Steer as well as Overall Supreme Grand Champion Haired Prospect Steer. Peyton also won Reserve Champion British Steer and Champion Junior Showman honors with her 1,035-pound Red Angus steer named “Red- Bull.” Way to go, Peyton!

Set reminders in your phones for the following important dates coming up in Crosby ISD:

•Thanksgiving Break will run from Monday, November 25, through Friday, November 29.

•Friday, December 20 is an early release day. Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School students will be dismissed at 11:20am, while students in elementary schools and at Crosby Kindergarten Center will be dismissed at 12:10pm.

•Winter Break runs from Monday, December 23, through Friday, January 3, 2025. Monday, January 6, 2025, is a staff development day. Students will return to class on Tuesday, January 7.

I can’t believe we are already talking about the holidays, but here we are! May this month be full of blessings for all of our Crosby ISD families.

We are Committed to Excellence! Go Coogs!