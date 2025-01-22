Crosby ISD to remain closed on Thursday

From community reports

Out of an abundance of caution, Crosby ISD will remain closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 23. We currently have snow and water on the grounds at many of our campuses and district facilities. With temps expected to dip below freezing again tonight, we are concerned about the snow and water icing over. The safety of our staff members and students are our first priority.

We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming our students back to school on Friday, January 24. Thank you.